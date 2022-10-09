New ambulance crew
Buy Now

Dubuque Fire & Rescue workers Zach Colvin (left), and Zach Gifford will be part of the team that operates the new ambulance service out of station 2 in Dubuque.

 Dave Kettering

For the past week, medical officer Kyle Reinert has had to adjust to his new workplace at Dubuque Fire Station 2 on John F. Kennedy Road.

For years, Reinert had grown accustomed to operating an ambulance out of Fire Station 4 on University Avenue, but as part of the new third ambulance crew implemented last week, he is getting used to the new space and making sure all the necessary equipment is in the right place.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.