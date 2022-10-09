For the past week, medical officer Kyle Reinert has had to adjust to his new workplace at Dubuque Fire Station 2 on John F. Kennedy Road.
For years, Reinert had grown accustomed to operating an ambulance out of Fire Station 4 on University Avenue, but as part of the new third ambulance crew implemented last week, he is getting used to the new space and making sure all the necessary equipment is in the right place.
“It’s just going through some of those early growing pains,” Reinert said. “We’ll eventually get everything where it should be.”
Despite the early discomfort, fellow medical officer Joe Schmitt said he believes the third ambulance crew will make his life easier, and more importantly, it will make Dubuque safer.
“I think it’s long overdue,” Schmitt said. “It’s drastically going to improve response times. I think it’s a huge thing.”
Earlier this year, Dubuque City Council members approved spending $582,000 to purchase a new ambulance and replace an existing one in order to have a third ambulance crew operating at all times.
With the addition of the third ambulance, housed at Fire Station 2, the Dubuque Fire Department will be able to lower response times in the West End and provide more thorough protection throughout the community, Dubuque Fire Chief Amy Scheller said.
“This is really great news for Dubuque,” she said. “We’re in a position now to adequately respond to calls throughout the city.”
For years, the city relied on two ambulance crews housed at Fire Station 4 and the Dubuque Fire Department headquarters on West Ninth Street, both of which are located in the eastern part of the city.
As a result, responding to emergency calls in the West End took longer than calls in Dubuque’s east side. Samuel Janecke, emergency medical services supervisor for the Dubuque Fire Department, said those added few minutes are significant when responding to an ambulance call.
“For a human not breathing, within six to eight minutes, brain damage starts to occur,” he said. “Our goal is to be ahead of that six to eight minutes.”
Additionally, Dubuque’s emergency call volume has increased over the years, putting more of a strain on the city’s ambulance services.
In 2021, the fire department fielded 7,894 calls, a 21% increase over 6,525 calls received in 2020 and a 56% jump over 2011’s total. The vast majority of those are related to medical issues.
Scheller said the third ambulance service will address both of these issues by allowing the Fire Station 2 crew to arrive more quickly to West End emergency calls and more evenly spread out the department’s total call volume.
“Having that third ambulance service will balance out the call volume and ensure we have adequate response times,” she said.
She added that the new ambulance crew at Fire Station 2 also can act as additional support for fire responses on the West End, as well.
In order to staff the additional ambulance, fire department officials assigned six people to the new crew, with two people assigned to each of three rotating 24-hour shifts.
In order to accommodate the extra manpower, Dubuque City Council members also approved adding $689,795 in recurring costs starting in the current fiscal year to add seven new firefighter positions.
Scheller said the Dubuque Fire Department now is approved to employ the equivalent of 99 full-time positions, but currently, 94 of those positions are filled.
While she hopes to have the remaining positions filled by the end of the year, Scheller added that the increased workload from the new ambulance service, paired with potential future parental and injury leave, may require additional overtime from firefighters in order to meet service demands.
“Overtime is a moving target,” she said. “It will depend on how much paternity leave and injury leave we are seeing. Obviously being at our full roster will put us in a better position.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.