CASCADE, Iowa – A fire destroyed an apartment and displaced residents Wednesday night in Cascade.
The fire at Claddagh Court Apartments, 506 Sixth Ave. NW, was contained to Apartment No. 10, but smoke entered nearby units, according to Cascade Fire Chief Denny Green. No one was injured.
Firefighters were dispatched to the apartment of Kenneth Ahrndt at about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday and remained on the scene until 11:20 p.m.
Green said Ahrndt’s apartment was destroyed. About a dozen other residents were at least temporarily displaced until their units were ventilated and had electricity restored.
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Department issued a press release that said that fire caused approximately $100,000 in damage.
An electrical issue was suspected as the cause of the fire, which was not considered suspicious, according to the sheriff's department release.
Bernard and Farley fire departments assisted at the scene, as did the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.