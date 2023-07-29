Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Hayden L. Kirch
Authorities in Grant County, Wis., seek the public’s help locating a missing teenager.
The sheriff’s department reports that Hayden L. Kirch, 16, last was seen early Thursday afternoon when he left his residence.
He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and about 175 pounds, with dark brown hair and blue eyes. He has a rose tattoo near one of his eyes, authorities said.
“It is unknown what direction Kirch was traveling or his mode of travel,” an online announcement states.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Department at 608-723-2157.
