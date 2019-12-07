Demand for skilled workers in advanced manufacturing, health care, finance, insurance and construction industries will continue in the Dubuque area for the next decade.
Meanwhile, the region continues to see a declining working-age population while area employers add jobs as a result of a strong national and regional economy, according to a new study. And Dubuque County had an unemployment rate of 1.9% in October — the most recent month for which data has been released — and a high labor force participation rate of 82%.
“That means there aren’t a lot of available workers as companies continue to grow,” said Kristin Dietzel, vice president of workforce solutions for Greater Dubuque Development Corp., during a “workforce breakfast” Friday at Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque.
GDDC outlined anticipated changes in 85 job categories as part of an updated workforce assessment in seven counties: Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Grant County, Wis.; and Jo Daviess County, Ill.
GDDC partnered with Northeast Iowa Community College to create the report.
Area employers anticipate 14,400 job openings per year over the next decade, compared to a surplus of 21,000 workers that is expected to shrink to 4,000 workers by 2029 should trend lines continue, Dietzel said.
Nearly half of those positions will be in occupations with a median wage of less than $15 per hour, including service industry and retail jobs as well as nurse aides, teacher assistants, production and child care workers. About 40% of openings will be skilled positions requiring post-secondary training with a median wage of $15 to $27 per hour.
Area workers and families are earning more, both on a household and per-capita basis, than they were five years ago.
However, nearly one-third of households cannot afford a “survival budget,” with savings for the future and retirement. And area wages remain below the state and national median, despite increases, per the study.
While the region witnessed a 10% increase over the past five years in the number of degree graduates, about 64,000 people in the seven-county region lack a degree, according to the GDDC analysis.
Additionally, a projected global shortage of more than 40 million college-educated workers “will exacerbate every other type of scarcity problem we have in the workplace,” Dietzel said.
Employers increasingly will need to recruit skilled professionals from outside of the area, as well as work to “upskill” residents with only a high school diploma and retain and recruit college graduates back to the area.
“You’re basically stealing people from other employers, and (we) are really trying to tap into local colleges (and) shift some of our focus for internships and getting our name in front of students,” said Roger Skemp, recruiting manager for trucking, construction and forestry company McCoy Group Inc. of Dubuque.