Top skilled jobs for 2019

Below are the top skilled professions with the greatest anticipated growth in the next decade in the greater Dubuque region.

1. Customer service reps

2. Registered nurses

3. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

4. Assemblers and fabricators

5. Sales reps, wholesale and manufacturing workers

6. Bookkeeping, accounting and auditing clerks

7. Secondary and elementary teachers

8. Post-secondary teachers

9. Maintenance and repair workers

10. Construction laborers

Source: Greater Dubuque Development Corp. Fall 2019 Greater Dubuque Region skills gap analysis