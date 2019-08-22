Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque will open its sportsbook on Wednesday, Sept. 4, officials told the Telegraph Herald this morning.
The date is one day before the kickoff of the National Football League season.
In keeping with that theme, the casino will host former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Antonio Freeman for a “first bet” celebration on Sept. 4. He will remain in town for a “watch party” when the Packers take on the Chicago Bears the following night.
David Strow, a spokesman for Diamond Jo parent company Boyd Gaming Corp., said he expects the new amenity to be a big hit.
“We have had a great reception from customers in other states where we introduced sports gambling over the last year,” he said.
Boyd Gaming has operated sportsbooks in Nevada for multiple decades. Within the past year, it has introduced operations in Mississippi and Pennsylvania.
Diamond Jo's new offering will be named FanDuel Sportsbook, reflecting Boyd Gaming’s partnership with the widely known sports betting operator.
The sportsbook will be located in the southeast corner of the casino in an area that previously housed slot machines. Construction is ongoing.
Once open, it will offer multiple ways to place a bet.
“There will be betting windows where you can place a wager with a FanDuel representative, and there will also be kiosks for customers that prefer a more convenient option,” Strow said.
Diamond Jo is one of four Boyd Gaming casinos slated to open sportsbooks in an 11-day span, according to Strow. A sportsbook at Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood, Iowa, is slated to open on Thursday, Aug. 29.
Strow confirmed that the sportsbook’s launch will mean additional employees working at the casino, but he said he is unsure how many. These workers will be employees of FanDuel, rather than Diamond Jo, he said.
Sports betting at Diamond Jo will start about one week after operations at the other Dubuque casino. Q Casino and Hotel officials said earlier this week that they anticipate starting operations on Tuesday, Aug. 27, or Wednesday, Aug. 28.