A Dubuque woman was arrested today after police said she cut her boyfriend with a knife as they were breaking up.
Cassie M. Koeller, 24, of 635 Jefferson St., was arrested at 5 a.m. today at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with display or use of a weapon.
Court documents state that officers met with Isiah J. Blaser, 23, of 635 Jefferson St., at a neighbor's residence. Blaser said he and Koeller broke up after he came home to find Koeller with a man, identified only as "Cory" in court documents. The two men then fought.
Blaser asked "Cory" to leave and found Koeller in the kitchen holding a 10-inch knife, documents state. Koeller then cut Blaser's left wrist and hand, punched him in the face and pulled his hair. Officers noted Blaser had a 3-inch cut on his hand, as well as scratches and a bruise on his face.
Koeller told officers that she only hit Blaser to stop the men from fighting, documents state. She denied cutting him.