The Dubuque Regional Humane Society is welcoming a new executive director who has roots in multiple local nonprofits.
Tonya Millard will be the local organization’s third leader in a two-year span. The former executive director for social services at the Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA replaces Laura Merrick, who resigned this summer after a little more than one year at the helm.
In her prior role, Millard worked with the victim services shelter, mentoring program and restorative practices. Millard said she focused a great deal on grant writing, which she believed was the “catalyst” for her selection at the humane society.
Millard said most of her duties in her new post would center on grant writing and building donor relationships.
“I am amazed at how many donors they have already,” she said. “It is a much-loved organization throughout the area. People love their fur babies.”
But Millard said moving from “one shelter to another” comes with some challenges specific to the humane society.
“I was not aware so much that the region the humane society covers is so large,” she said. “They have far-reaching fingers into the community and surrounding counties. Now that it’s a no-kill (shelter), that’s particularly important.”
Peter Arling, chairman of the humane society’s board of directors, said the three years that have passed since the transition to no-kill have gone well.
“It’s necessitated some changes in approaches, but has been both very successful and widely accepted,” he said. “We have seen more positive response in all of our programs now that we’re a no-kill shelter.”
The society works very closely with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. That national organization occasionally sends dogs north from high-kill shelters in the southern U.S., according to Millard.
The local shelter already is getting calls from organizations eager to find a home for animals displaced from the still swirling Hurricane Dorian, which has devastated communities along the east coast.
Arling lauded Millard’s background in nonprofits. Before the YMCA/YWCA, Millard served as executive director of Hemophilia of Iowa in Cedar Rapids. Before that, she had a 23-year career at Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien, Wis.
The full staff will work beneath Millard, but Arling said the organization has changed the leadership structure a bit to allow Millard more time to focus on grant writing and donor relations. An employee has been promoted to oversee operations.
Millard lives in Edgewood, Iowa, with her husband, Duane, three cats and one dog. She said she is excited to work in a place where it doesn’t matter that pet hair is on her clothes.