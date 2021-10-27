LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster officials are investigating four prospective housing projects that would target an array of market segments.
Industry experts say housing in the community of about 3,900 is in short supply, a situation the recent and planned expansion of multiple Lancaster businesses is expected to exacerbate.
“Hopefully, next year is the year of housing expansion,” City Administrator David Carlson said.
Lancaster Common Council members recently reviewed a flurry of proposals.
Staff from Southwest Wisconsin Community Action Program hope to double the capacity of affordable senior housing at Lancaster Senior Village, which consists of 24 townhomes on Pigeon Creek Road.
The nonprofit has proposed adding 24 senior units and six units of family workforce housing, to open in September 2023.
Developers are applying for tax credits worth $5.3 million and have requested the city accept an annual payment in lieu of taxes. The council directed the city attorney to draft an agreement for review in November.
Another developer, Wisconsin Management Co., intends to build 40 apartment units for area workers, financed through a new state grant program.
The project would cost $8 million and targets residents who earn 80% to 150% of the median household income in Grant County — $54,800 in 2019 — a demographic that does not qualify for low-income housing but cannot afford market rates.
“It’s what’s termed the missing middle,” said Joe Schwenker, WMC development consultant.
Construction is contingent on the receipt of $3.3 million in grants. WMC also has requested a $500,000 loan from the city and sale of the land at 1276 Bemis Road for $1. City leaders have not determined how to finance a loan.
The property is located in a newly-formed tax-increment financing district, which could be used to back the effort. The city also could issue a direct loan through its $1 million Great Day in the City of Lancaster fund.
The council did not commit to funding the project but agreed to support WMC’s application for federal funding.
Carlson said an anonymous group of local investors is considering the construction of 20 market-rate apartment units, but no plans have been submitted to the city.
Another developer is “very interested” in constructing 12 units of market-rate senior housing at an undetermined location, he said.
Council President Shayne Labudda questioned city backing of projects when there does not appear to be an entity who has a “firm handle” on local housing demand. The city is hiring Vandewalle & Associates, of Madison, to undertake a housing study.
The Southwest Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission conducted a housing and workforce study in 2018 and 2019, which found that Lancaster’s home inventory was low, prices were inflated and demand was greatest for residences that cost $75,000 to $150,000.
Ron Brisbois, executive director of Grant County Economic Development Corp., said “there is absolutely a consensus across the region.”
“What I’m hearing from businesses and schools and employers is that their newly hired workers cannot find housing where they wanted to live,” he said.