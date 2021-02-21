Dubuque Community Schools officials plan to hold virtual learning days in lieu of weather cancellations for the rest of the school year.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans wrote in a message to families that officials plan to implement virtual days so as not to further push back the end of the school year. The three snow days held so far this year have moved the last day of school to Friday, June 4.
“Moving the school year into the next week has the potential to create significant community impact including summer programming by community partners, staff taking additional courses at area colleges, planned vacations, etc.,” Rheingans wrote.
District officials now will transition students to virtual learning rather than closing on days when weather would impact their ability to learn in-person. Virtual learning days will be counted as school days, and students are expected to participate.
Virtual learning days will be similar to the online instruction Dubuque schools officials used the week after Thanksgiving break.