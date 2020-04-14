Officials released results from a turbulent Wisconsin spring election Monday night, six days after voters cast or mailed in their ballots.
Up for election in southwestern Wisconsin were all boards of supervisors seats in Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties; school board seats; and council and trustee seats in area cities and villages.
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Tony Evers unsuccessfully sought to delay the contest to June 9, but a series of state and federal court orders mandated the election would proceed.
In adherence with a court order, results from last Tuesday’s election could not be released until after 4 p.m. Monday.
In Platteville, voters elected write-in candidate Kathy Kopp to fill an at-large seat on the Common Council. With 363 votes, she bested another write-in candidate, Frank King, who collected 229 votes.
Kopp recently retired as the executive director of Platteville Regional Chamber, a position she held for 27 years. Now, she will step into another prominent role after Barbara Stockhausen did not run for re-election.
“Moving forward, I think there is going to be a significant challenge as the community deals with the coronavirus — with so many businesses shut down, people hunkered down and people laid off,” Kopp said. “It’s just such a unique and unbelievable situation.”
King said he intends to run for public office in the future.
“I think it’s important for people to be involved in the political process,” he said.
In District 2, Eileen Nickels won re-election running unopposed.
In Lancaster, one incumbent and one newcomer emerged victorious in the lone contested Common Council race.
Newcomer Matt Pennekamp, with 453 votes, and incumbent Stuart Harper, with 440, were the top two vote-getters for the two at-large seats. Another challenger, Terry Meyer, received 196 votes.
Harper said the city “has a lot of work to do,” given the impacts of the pandemic.
“Our tax revenue is going to be different,” he said. “Our receipts are going to be different.”
Harper was appointed in September to the seat vacated by former Council Member Angie Gruetzmacher, who moved outside the city.
Pennekamp said he looks forward to diving into the city budget and looking for ways to finance important infrastructure projects.
Meyer said, as a new Lancaster resident, running for office was a “great experience” and deepened his connection to the community. He intends to run again.
The second at-large incumbent, Rose Oliveto, won the council’s District 3 seat as she ran unopposed. The current District 3 council member, Peter Hoffman, did not run for re-election.
Meanwhile, Mayor David Varnam and District 1 Council Member Brett Rollins also were re-elected as they ran unopposed.
Below are other local results as of press time. Vote totals are provided for contested races:
CRAWFORD COUNTY BOARD
District 1: Geri Kozelka (write-in) District 2: Linda Munson District 3: Edward Hayes-Hall District 4: Brad Steiner (i) District 5: Duane Rogers (i)
District 6: Carl Orr (i) District 7: David Olson (i) District 8: Mary Kuhn (i) District 9: Wade Dull (i) District 10: Donald Stirling (i) District 11: Wayne Jerrett Jr. (i)
District 12: Larry Kelley (i)
District 13: Greg Russell (i)
District 14:
Gari Lorenz (i) — 183
Jeff Robinson — 138
District 15: Gerald Krachey (i)
District 16: Derek Flansburgh (i)
District 17: Tom Cornford (i)
GRANT COUNTY BOARD
District 1: Gary Ranum (i)
District 2: Gary Northouse (i)
District 3: Robert Scallon (i)
District 4: Robert Keeney (i)
District 5: Roger Guthrie (i)
District 6: John Patcle
District 7: Greg Fry (i)
District 8:
William McBeth — 226
Patrick Schroeder (i) — 339
District 9: Mike Lieurance (i)
District 10: Mark Stead (i)
District 11: Dale Hood (i)
District 12: Dwight Nelson (i)
District 13: Carol Beals (i)
District 14: Lester Jantzen (i)
District 15: John Beinborn (i)
District 16: Donald Splinter (i)
District 17: Steve Porter Wagner (i)
IOWA COUNTY BOARD
District 1: Douglas Richter (i)
District 2: Steve Deal (i)
District 3: Susan Storti
District 4: Daniel Nankee (i)
District 5: Ron Benish (i)
District 6: David Gollon (i)
District 7:
Bill Dolan — 165
Curt Peterson (i) — 225
District 8: Joan Davis (i)
District 9: Alex Ray (i)
District 10:
Bruce Haag (i) — 185
Rebekah Marnocha — 67
District 11:
Brit Grimmer — 85
Dewan Jenkins — 146
District 12: No declared candidate. Write-in winner not announced.
District 13: Richard Rolfsmeyer (i)
District 14: John Meyers (i)
District 15: Bruce Paull (i)
District 16: Jeremy Meek (unopposed, but no results available)
District 17: Judy Lindholm (i) (unopposed, but no results available)
District 18: Justin O’Brien (i) (unopposed, but no results available)
District 19: Don Leix (i)
District 20: Mel Masters (i)
District 21: Kevin Butteris (i)
LAFAYETTE COUNTY BOARD
District 1:
Larry Ludlum (i) — 177
George Schwarzmann Jr. — 12
District 2: Mike Klein
District 3:
Nick Metz — 140
Jack S. Sauer (i) — 173
District 4:
Charlotte Doherty — 177
John Reichling — 182
District 5: Andy Schilling (i)
District 6:
Katie Ellefson — 96
Eric Stauffacher — 119
District 7: Bob Boyle (i)
District 8:
Gary Chapin — 125
Kriss Marion (i) — 237 District 9: Robert Laeser (i) District 10:
Nancy Fisker — 131 Jack Wiegel (i) — 122
District 11:
John Bartels (i) — 63
Donna Flannery — 125
District 12: Carmen McDonald
District 13:
Ursula Fecht (i) — 53
Lee Gill — 173
District 14: Carol Korn (i)
District 15: Scott Pedley (i)
District 16: Rita Buchholz (i)
CITY OF BOSCOBEL
Ward 1: Barb Bell (i)
Ward 2:
Stephanie Merwin-Brown — 126
Sara Strang (i) — 109
Ward 3:
Milt Cashman III (i) — 59
Krissy Whiteaker-Schneider — 107
Ward 4: Roger Brown (i)
Mayor:
Lyle Vesperman — 124
Steve Wetter (i) — 378
CITY OF CUBA CITY
Mayor: Thomas Gile (i)
Ward 1: Gregory Kern (i)
Ward 2: Leland Weber (i)
Ward 3: John Van de Wiel (i)
Ward 4 Craig Hendrickson (i)
CITY OF DARLINGTON
Mayor:
Erin Gallagher — 195
Mike McDermott — 429
District 1:
Cynthia Corley (i) — 46
Ray Spellman — 148
District 2: Stephen J. Pickett (i)
District 3: Joshua Goebel (i)
CITY OF FENNIMORE
Ward 1: Jonah Roth (i)
Ward 2: Courtney Sheckler (i)
Ward 3: No declared candidate. Write-in winner not announced.
Ward 4 (pick two): Pete Adam and Adam Day (i)
Mayor: Ryan Boebel
CITY OF MINERAL POINT
Mayor: Jason Basting (i)
Ward 1: Mike Wagner (i)
Ward 2: Danny Clark (i)
Ward 3: No candidate
Ward 4: David Engels (i)
CITY OF PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Mayor: Dave Hemmer (i)
District 1: Nathan Bremmer (i)
District 2: Russell Wittrig (i)
District 3: Kelssi Copus (i)
District 4: Karen Solomon (i)
District 5: No candidate
District 6: Todd Myers (i)
CITY OF SHULLSBURG
Ward 2: Patrick Heim (i)
Wards 1 and 3 (pick one):
Verne Jackson — 144
Jim Paquette (i) — 75
Mayor:
Emmett Reilly — 321
Duane Wedige (i) — 178
VILLAGE OF BELMONT
Trustees (pick three):
Steve Kenyon (i)
Mark Pinch (i)
Kathleen Riechers
VILLAGE OF BENTON
Trustees (pick three):
Katey Neis (i)
Terry Sheffer (i)
Chuck Wartner (i)
VILLAGE OF BLOOMINGTON
Trustee (pick three): Dennis Moris (i) and Tim Senn (i). Third winner not announced.
VILLAGE OF BLUE RIVER
Trustees (pick two): Matt Childs (i) and Justin Degenhardt (i)
VILLAGE OF CASSVILLE
Trustees (pick three): Ed Fishnick, Isaac Okey and Denise Ploessl (i)
VILLAGE OF DICKEYVILLE
Trustees (pick three): Tom George (i), Jeremy Leibfried and Jay Redfern (i)
VILLAGE OF HAZEL GREEN
Trustees (pick three):
Doug Kruser (i)
Chris Lisk (i)
John Tranel (i)
VILLAGE OF LIVINGSTON
Trustee (pick three): Linda Friesen (i), John Jelle (i) and Jason Potter (i)
VILLAGE OF MONTFORT
Trustee (pick three): Kent Drury, Don Pluemer (i) and Holly Witzig
VILLAGE OF MUSCODA
Trustees (pick three): Larry Anderson (i), Sanford Miller (i) and David Wiederholt (i)
VILLAGE OF POTOSI
Trustee (pick three):
William Whitaker (i) — 147 Jenny Richardson — 117 Jill Wunderlin — 111 Richard Simonini — 97
VILLAGE OF TENNYSON
Trustee (pick two): Larry Leibfried (i) and Keith Oyen (i)