LANCASTER, Wis. -- Lancaster Common Council members recently approved an amendment to its waste recycling contract with Town and Country Sanitation for a spring cleanup day next year.
City residents will be allowed to dispose of items that can’t be accepted in weekly collections or that won’t fit into provided containers. Items that won’t be accepted include appliances, electronics, TVs, computers, hazardous materials, liquids, chemicals, construction or remodeling debris, yard waste, ashes, tires and batteries.
An additional cost of $3,500 will be added to the city’s garbage and recycling contract. The additional 25 cents per month will raise the monthly cost for residents to $11.
Council members also approved a sanitary sewer utility rate increase for next year of 1.5%, as well as to submit an application to the Wisconsin Public Service Commission for a simplified rate case to increase the water rates by 3%.
Both are included in the proposed city budget for 2021.