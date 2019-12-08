Authorities said one person was taken to the hospital after a fire at a rural Dubuque residence on Saturday night.
The residence's owner, Margaret Hoffman, 65, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center because she was having difficulty breathing, according to a press release issued by the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department after press time late Saturday night.
First responders were alerted to the fire at 4216 Hilken Hill Road, near Massey Marina, about 6 p.m. Saturday. The release states that the fire was out when first responders arrived but the residence "sustained several thousand dollars' worth of smoke and fire damage."
"The fire appeared to start in the area of the microwave and is not considered to be suspicious," the release states.