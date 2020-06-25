A Dubuque man accused of repeatedly firing a gun near the city’s limits pleaded guilty this week to a federal charge.
Tobias C. Sarazin, 34, of 537 W. 17th St., entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to a charge being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. His sentencing hearing has not been set, but he faces up to 10 years in federal prison for the conviction. There is no parole in the federal system.
Sarazin was arrested Dec. 19 on state-level charges after authorities responded to a report of gunfire on Military Road. Investigators tracked a vehicle seen in the area to a bar in the 200 block of Main Street. Officers then identified Sarazin as the shooter, according to court documents.
He initially was arrested on state charges of reckless use of firearms without injury, control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, interference with official acts and warrants charging first-degree harassment and violation of a no-contact order. Those charges have been dismissed in lieu of the federal case.