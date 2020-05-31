Jonathan Brown sat in the opened back of his car, listening to Bella Nekvinda’s voice and music spill out of speakers on the Smokestack roof.
“It’s a beautiful day, and we love the Smokestack,” said Brown, of Dubuque.
The Dubuque venue at 62 E. Seventh St. hosted a unique, 10-hour benefit concert Sunday. Musicians who have been starved of performance opportunities due to closures and restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic played on the roof, their music carrying to an appreciative, drive-up audience in a nearby parking lot.
“We’ve been cooped up, and here we can get outside and support live music,” said Ty Bailey, of Dubuque.
Bailey was both a receptive audience member and a performer Sunday. His band, A Few Blind Mice, was scheduled to appear at 6 p.m.
“It’s important to have community around you, and there is still live music,” Bailey said.
The concert was free. Smokestack co-owner Susan Price accepted donations to help support the musicians.
“We probably contacted 40 people that we know personally,” Price said of the venue’s gathering of performers. “There are so many musicians in Dubuque and in the region. We got immediate responses: ‘Yes, I want to do this.’”
Price also worked with the City of Dubuque and Dubuque County officials to ensure event safety for performers and patrons.
Smokestack opened its rooftop area for patrons Friday after a prolonged closure due to restrictions on businesses.
“It was a nice, low-key opening,” Price said.
By 11 a.m. Sunday, when Nekvinda performed, about 10 vehicles had pulled into spaces in the Dubuque County Courthouse parking lot. Price stood outside Smokestack, facing the parking lot. She ensured that social-distancing took place and collected donations.
The venue opened its first-floor restrooms for patrons but was otherwise closed. Alcohol wasn’t served, but soft drinks were available for purchase.
Smokestack co-owner Scott Cornwell kicked off the day’s performances at 10 a.m., followed by Andy Wilberding at 10:30, as musicians took half-hour performance slots.
“It’s for people of all ages,” Price said. “Bella Nekvinda is wonderful. She plays a lot of original music. She performed with us for the first time years ago, and we’re so happy to have her back for this. It’s exciting. Andy Wilberding just went off and he’s a wonderful musician.”
Price said local musicians faced hardship when venues closed.
“The entire live music industry nationwide has been so adversely affected, it’s not even funny,” she said. “When your livelihood is performance, and no performance is allowed, that’s it. People are excited, and who can blame them? They haven’t had an opportunity to perform in over two months.”
Heather Cunard, a member of the band Gypsy & Resident, was scheduled to perform Sunday afternoon.
“The pandemic has been hard on everybody in a million different ways,” she said. “There’s so much focus on health, but one aspect of our health is mental and emotional health, which is affected by social gatherings, and one of those is live music.”