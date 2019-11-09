SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Clothes Giveaway, 9 p.m., Dubuque Church of God, 1496 Central Ave. Clothes of all sizes for all ages. All are welcome. Details: The Rev. Kuhn at 563-581-3101.
Sunday
Steeple Square Open House, 10 a.m., 101 E. 15th St. Learn about the former St. Mary’s Catholic Church building, hear future plans for the campus and see the space to plan for upcoming events.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 1 and 7 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) City Auditorium, 75 Bonson St. A production of the Tri-State Homeschool Drama Troupe. Tickets are $5-$10.
Adam Beck & Amber Dawn, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
“The Comedy of Errors” by William Shakespeare, 6 p.m., University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St., Heritage Center.
Mooney Hollow Barn Dance, 7 p.m., 12471 U.S. 52, Green Island, Iowa. The Country Tradition Band will play traditional and modern country music.
John Moran, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Hearthfire Duo, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowds Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Mixed Emotions Band, 8 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar & Grill.
Tony Walker, 8 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Latin Club Night featuring DJ Papi, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Sunday
“The Comedy of Errors” by William Shakespeare, 2 p.m., University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St., Heritage Center.
Al Ronek, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Mystery Dinner Theater, 5 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive. The dinner includes a four-course meal, wine or beverage of your choice and the theater. The cost is $59.95 plus tax, per person. Allow about two hours for dinner.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
“Dawn of the Red Arrow,” Film Screening, 10 a.m., Millennium Cinema, 151 Millenium Drive, Platteville, Wis. A rare screening of the documentary presenting the history of the Wisconsin National Guard’s Red Arrow Division and its role in World War II.
CrafTea: Felted Cactus, 10 a.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. Create a felted cactus with needle felting. Details: 815-777-0200.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Meet the Author: Amy Bizzari, 2 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. Meet Bizzari and learn about some of Chicago’s most obscure surprises.
DESTINATIONS
Today
St. Mary’s Reunion, 1 p.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. St. Mary’s alumni, former parishioners and friends of St. Mary’s Church are invited to join us. To attend, RSVP by email events@steeplesquare.com, or call/text 563-235-3584.
Mississippi Trails Hiking Club, 2 p.m., meet at Camp Street next to Hy-Vee on Locust Street. Sierra Club Dinner at 6 in Nature Center Building.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Prenatal Breastfeeding Class, 9:30 a.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. A hands-on interactive class.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Pet Loss Support Group, 11 a.m., Dubuque Regional Humane Society, 4242 Chavenelle Road. Assists people through the grieving process of losing a pet. Free. Open to public.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Dickeyville (Wis.) village offices, 500 East Ave., east doors. Details: 608-331-0255.
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B; Alateen (ages 12 older) room 1H; Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 6B.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor, room 6D. A 12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Adult DIY: Mini Wreaths, noon, Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Make a winter/holiday-themed mini wreath for doors or tabletops. For ages 16 and older.
Fashions to Die For, 2 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Historian Kathy Wilson takes a look at 18th and 19th century fashions and the deadly secrets hiding behind those looks.
Sunday
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.