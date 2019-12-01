Police say a man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Dubuque.
Kevin L. Williams, 49, of Dubuque, was transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Williams was traveling east on 17th Street at 2:11 p.m. with a green light when a vehicle driven north on White Street by Jean A. Link, 54, of Dubuque, entered the intersection against a red light, striking Williams' vehicle.
Link was cited with failure to respond to a steady red light.