The doctor selected last month by the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors to serve as the county’s medical liaison during the COVID-19 pandemic will not collect a salary.
County Human Resources Manager Dawn Sherman confirmed to the Telegraph Herald this week that oncologist Dr. Bobby Koneru is providing his services for free.
When he submitted a proposal to serve in the role and was appointed in mid-March, the proposal mentioned compensation, and county supervisors decided that amount would be determined at a later date.
This week, Koneru described his services as “more the forest than the trees.”
“I do a lot with developing messaging. I help with bringing in other health care providers when they’re needed,” he said, also confirming his work is voluntary. “I’m a bridge that way. But I’m not in the weeds with the various subcommittees.”
County Supervisor Jaw Wickham said Koneru had told him that he “could not morally” ask for money to do his work.