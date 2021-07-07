PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — One of the two CLOSE projects approved by the Grant County Board of Supervisors earlier this year for funding is on hold after no contractors bid on the work.
County supervisors recently heard from Grant County Economic Development Corp. Director Ron Brisbois that the roof replacement project at Platteville Mining Museum received no bids.
He told supervisors that contractors are hesitant to bid on the project because of the materials needed and the price of those materials. The estimated cost of the project is just more than $330,000.
Bids could be requested again this month.