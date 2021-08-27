PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta voters will consider a 7% hotel/motel tax in November.
City Council members this week approved a resolution directing city staff to put a hotel/motel tax proposition on the Nov. 2 ballot. They also discussed changes to the city’s ATV/UTV ordinance.
If approved by voters, anyone who rents a hotel or motel room in Peosta would have to pay a 7% local sales tax beginning July 1, in addition to the state sales tax.
“Looking forward, it’s not that we’re taxing the people here in the community,” City Administrator Annette Ernst said. “We’re actually taking the money from people that are coming into our community that are using our hotel and motels.”
Under state law, half of the money collected by the city would have to be spent on recreational, convention, cultural or entertainment facilities.
Twenty years ago, a similar proposition was not approved in Peosta.
The only current business in Peosta that would be impacted by the tax is American Inn and Suites. Reached by the Telegraph Herald, General Manager Mike Patel declined to comment for this story.
Ernst said that with the current growth and development the city are experiencing, it is a good time to reconsider the issue.
“I think that now is the opportune time to at least take it back to the constituents,” she said.
Council Member Doug Hughes asked what the city could do to make sure the community was informed on the issue. Ernst said that the city would use the city newsletter, website and social media.
“That way, it isn’t a surprise,” Ernst said.
Council Members Hughes, John Kraft, Mike Ackerman and Gerry Hess voted in favor of the move, while Karen Lyons voted against it.
In other business, the council discussed changing the city ordinance related to the use of all-terrain and utility vehicles in the city.
Police Chief Mike Comer proposed changing the city ordinance to match Dubuque County’s policies.
Currently, ATVs and UTVs aren’t allowed on weekdays on Peosta Street and Burds Road.
Comer suggested getting rid of that prohibition so the vehicles will be allowed in the city from 5 a.m. to sunset, except for on-city property during school drop-off and pick-up times.
“My biggest problem has always been by the industrial park,” Kraft said. “That’s always been my hang-up on all this. Up there, it just scares the heck out of me that those things run around with semis up there.”
Hughes and Ackerman both expressed support as long as the council keeps an eye out for safety and is prepared to reconsider the ordinance again if necessary, a suggestion by Comer.
Council members voted unanimously to approve a first reading of the revised ordinance. Hughes made a motion to waive a second and third reading and to move to final passage, but Kraft and Lyons both expressed a desire to hold at least one more reading at a future meeting before taking a final vote.