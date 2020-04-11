More than one dozen eastern Iowa businesses are beneficiaries of an initial round of grant funding created to help them financially weather the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several businesses in Dubuque, Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties qualified for grant funds issued by the Iowa Economic Development Authority. Awards maxed out at $25,000 per recipient.
The Iowa Small Business Relief Program offers financial assistance to offset revenue lost as a result of pandemic-related closures or declines in business. Priority consideration was given to businesses that were forced to shut down earliest amid the outbreak.
For Pedretti’s Bakery in Clayton County, the $25,000 grant will help offset substantial losses from contracted work, as well as traffic from people camping nearby on the weekends.
“It’s a lot less business coming in,” said Christopher Reimer, the bakery’s owner. “I provide the buns and bread for several businesses, so those accounts are way down. Everything has just slowed down. Hopefully, this will keep everyone paid for the next month, and we can just keep moving along. That’s the goal.”
Four rounds of grant recipients were announced this week. IEDA officials said the total amount of requested money far exceeded what the agency had available for the grant program.
A second pool of grant funding likely will be available soon, IEDA officials reported. However, recipients will be chosen from earlier applicants and no new applications are being accepted.
“We are looking for any sources of funds we can find that could help others,” said Ashley Jared, the director of communications for the Iowa Finance Authority. “We are looking at the federal level, but we do know there is a great need that does exist.”
Jared said 14,000 small businesses applied for the grants seeking about $148 million combined in aid. But the state only had $24 million available.
“We feel that small businesses are truly the backbone in our communities, and it is important to support them in this unprecedented time,” she said.
In Dubuque County, O So Good Winery of Dyersville was awarded $10,000 during the first round of grants.
Co-owner Karie Ostwinkle said the money will be used to buy bottles for its wine, which still is being produced.
“The wine we have in process, we have to finish,” she said. “It will help us by letting us order bottles in and continue production and help keep the winemaker on payroll.”
Co-owner Lee Ostwinkle said a large portion of the business’ sales come from participation in seasonal farmers markets in Dubuque, Davenport and Des Moines. But after the markets closed down due to the pandemic, the business lost thousands of dollars in revenue.
“That’s our main bread and butter,” Lee said. “That all stopped. We also keg our wines for local bars, and all those bars are closed.”
Karie said the business sells wine at gas stations, but now people are paying for fuel at the pumps without entering convenience stores. The one saving grace has been the grocery stores that carry the winery’s products.
“We were just happy to see that we got (the grant) because we have to keep production moving forward,” Karie said. “When we hit this, it was like now what?”
At The Richards House Bed and Breakfast at 1492 Locust St. in Dubuque, the doors remain open, but the parking lot sits bare.
“We really need the money because we are not taking (in) any money, and we still have a lot of bills,” said owner David Stuart, who was awarded $11,000 through the program.
Stuart said the state aid will cover the revenue his business lost in the past month.
“We are hopeful for business, and we are doing what we can to keep the costs down,” he said. “There’s not a lot of other stuff we can do.”
Alfredo Luna, co-owner of Fiesta Cancun Mexican Restaurant in Dubuque, said that he recently learned he qualified for the full $25,000 award.
“I want to use it to pay my rent first of all, and I have bills coming, and it will go to payroll,” he said. “I think everyone is very happy for the help.”
When the restaurant was forced to close its doors in March, it started offering curbside pick-up orders, which were better than nothing, Luna said.
“I am OK because of this (grant),” he said. “I want to pay my bills and continue. I would like to go back to my work as soon as possible.”