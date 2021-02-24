MAQUOKETA, Iowa – Jackson County Regional Health Center will hold a virtual open house of its new facility next week.
The tour will be aired at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 4, on the hospital’s Facebook page and YouTube channels, according to a press release.
The 71,500-square-foot, $36.8 million facility is located at 601 Hospital Drive in Maquoketa.
An in-person opening celebration is planned for this summer.
Jackson County Regional Health Center is county-owned and managed by Genesis Health System, Davenport, Iowa.
Visit jcrhc.org or call 563-652-2474 for more information.