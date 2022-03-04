The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Naythyn P. Murphy, 31, of 580 W. Fifth St., No. 1, was arrested at 3:04 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault. Court documents state that he assaulted cab driver Abiegail R. Ford, 36, of Vinton, Iowa, on Jan. 29.
Danny D. Woodcox, 27, of Moline, Ill., was arrested at 5:10 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging assault and failure to appear in court. Court documents state that Woodcox assaulted Aaron Kraus, 29, of Galena, Ill., on Oct. 5, 2020, in the area of University Avenue and Mount Pleasant Street.
Kamonte R. Cooper, 47, of 2501 Broadway St., was arrested at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Travis J. Noel, 46, of 176 Alpine St., No. 1, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of items worth $12,095 at about 3 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Jesse J. Zeromski, 23, of 624 N. Burden St., reported the theft of a ring valued at $3,500 at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday at his residence.
Loren F. Beasley, 67, of 175 Concord St., reported unauthorized use of a credit card resulting in the theft of $600 between 2:20 p.m. Sunday and 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.