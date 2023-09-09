A well known Dubuque building is up for sale in the Historic Millwork District.
The Novelty Iron Works building, 333 E. 10th St., was recently listed online for $35 million. The historic property currently includes commercial and residential units as well as roughly 98,000 square feet of unfinished space.
There were plans in 2022 to turn the unused space into a boutique hotel, but those did not come to fruition.
“The goal is definitely to bring in a buyer who wants to add onto what the building currently has,” said Exit Realty Realtor Jerry Elbert, who is handling the sale. “We’ve already had a lot of interest from outside of Dubuque as well as some groups of people here more locally.”
Building owner Bob Johnson confirmed the building was for sale but declined to comment on reasons behind the decision to sell. A call to the Novelty Iron Works leasing office also was not returned.
In addition to its 76 apartments, Novelty Iron Works also is home to a variety of different businesses on its first floor, including Backpocket taproom and arcade, The Comedy Bar and Gary Dolphin’s Iron Bar.
Those leases will be honored by whomever buys the building, Elbert said, as well as any reservations booked at the building’s various event spaces.
“All the tenants we know of want to stay. No matter who buys it, they’ll have to honor those leases,” he said.
Backpocket owner Jake Simmons said he was aware of plans to sell the building and that he intends to keep the taproom at its current location under any new owner.
Backpocket this year expanded to include duckpin bowling, an addition Simmons described as the business’s “recommitment” to the space it has occupied and grown in since 2017.
“Hopefully we get a good owner that takes care of the building,” Simmons said. “It’s safe to say we’ve thrived there, … and the building sits at the heart of the Millwork District. You can’t really separate the two anymore.”
Whoever purchases the building also will be grandfathered into the development agreement between its current owners and the city, said Barry Lindahl, senior counsel for the Dubuque City Attorney’s Office.
The new owners would continue to receive tax increment financing rebates from the city meant to spur further development in the area. Because the minimum required improvements in the original agreement have been made, any new owner can pursue other projects as they see fit.
“When they do sell it, the buyer would just step into the existing agreement as if they were the original buyer … and continue to get the (tax increment financing payments),” Lindahl said. “It’s really up to the buyer what to do next.”
The building has been discussed as the potential site of a new hotel for the past several years. Initial plans were paused because of the pandemic, but plans were announced last year toward a renewed push for construction.
While those plans have not come to fruition, Elbert said multiple potential buyers have expressed interest in moving forward with a hotel project at the site and/or turning the unfinished space into additional apartments.
Keith Gutierrez, owner of 7 Hills Brewing Company located across the street, said he’d like to see the space built out to include more housing or a hotel.
“I think conceptually they have the right idea, now they just need to find the right person with the vision and the capital,” Gutierrez said. “The name of the game is who has the money to do it, but the potential there is just awesome.”
Novelty Iron Works has several open commercial spaces that formerly housed other businesses. Gino’s East, a pizza restaurant, was located there between 2021 and its closure earlier this year. The building also hosted several boutiques that have come and gone.
Dubuque Main Street Event & Resource Specialist Laura Bertjens said it’s not unusual for properties like Novelty Iron Works to change hands between major phases of development.
The success of Novelty Iron Works Building and Historic Millwork District as a whole is a testament to the value of downtown restoration, Bertjens said, and a sale opens the door for new groups to profit off that success and implement new ideas.
“This opens up the district for new developers to move forward with the district’s revolution,” she said. “It’s really just the next chapter in the story of that area’s growth.”