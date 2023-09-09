Novelty Ironworks Building
The Novelty Iron Works Building in Dubuque's Millwork District is listed for sale for $35 million.

 Dave Kettering

A well known Dubuque building is up for sale in the Historic Millwork District.

The Novelty Iron Works building, 333 E. 10th St., was recently listed online for $35 million. The historic property currently includes commercial and residential units as well as roughly 98,000 square feet of unfinished space.

