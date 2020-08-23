Authorities are searching for a person who reportedly fell into the Mississippi River at Dubuque Saturday night.
Dubuque Fire Chief Rick Steines wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald this morning that his department is assisting Dubuque police with the search.
Authorities from East Dubuque, Ill., Dubuque County and the State of Iowa also are involved, Steines wrote.
Steines said additional information will be available later.
Police did not immediately return a call seeking additional information this morning.