MIFFLIN, Wis. — Authorities said a Mineral Point man was arrested early Friday for driving while intoxicated for the third time.

Cord Wardell, 31, of Mineral Point, Wis., was arrested on charges of third-offense operating while intoxicated, operating while his license was revoked and tampering/failure to install an ignition interlock device, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department.

A press release states that a deputy pulled over Wardell at 1:07 a.m. Friday on Iowa County G in the Township of Mifflin, though it does not specify what prompted the stop. Wardell was arrested and taken to Iowa County Jail. He was later released on bond.

