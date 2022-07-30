Two shakes of a lamb's tail.
Despite their best efforts, that's the time it took Saturday for most kids to be thrown from their wooly steeds at the Dubuque County Fair's mutton busting event.
Two shakes of a lamb's tail.
Despite their best efforts, that's the time it took Saturday for most kids to be thrown from their wooly steeds at the Dubuque County Fair's mutton busting event.
Dozens of excited kids lined up throughout the day to ride the sheep, holding on with all their might to earn "fair bucks" and a potential belt buckle prize.
First-time rider Cecilia Watters, 6, was the highest point-getter at the second round of mutton busting, earning a valiant 91 points. Right out of the gate, she held onto the sheep low and tight for a quick spin around the ring.
"You have to hold on as tight as you can to the fur and wrap your legs around it," Cecilia said. "It was exciting."
Cecilia's brother, Clayton, 8, also participated in Saturday's event. After falling off his sheep, he walked out of the ring with a smile on his face and a small scrape on his left elbow.
"My legs are shaking, and I'm bleeding a little bit," he said. "But it was still fun."
Clayton added that after Saturday's event, he was "done riding stuff" for a while.
In many instances, kids hit the dirt soon after leaving the gate, falling to the left, right or even underneath of their sheep.
Rodeo clown Scooter McSquid jokingly told parents that while the sheep had ensured their kids might fall into more than just mud, "it'll all wash out the same."
Some kids even rode with no hands, although only for a very, very brief moment.
Sheep-rider Cameron Sisler, 6, advised against this strategy, saying that the best method for mutton busting was the simplest one.
"You have to hang on as tight as you can," he said. "That's it."
Cameron's mom, Kari, added that the event was fun for parents, too, who got to watch their kids try new things and get in a little laugh while doing so.
"It's exciting, and funny to see their facial expressions," she said. "It's not really normal to just throw them on sheep, so it's a good time."
Decked out in American-flag-striped boots, 6-year-old Ty Overmann also made a name for himself in the mutton busting world on Saturday, finishing with a respectable 85-point ride. He told his dad afterward that the sheep made him "hold on like hell."
"It was exciting watching him," said Ty's father, Nick. "I told him earlier, 'Hold on like it's your ride home.'"
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.