A public parking lot in Manchester will be closed for another month as city officials resurface it, creating more parking spaces and making the lot environmentally friendly.
Work began last week on the lot north of the current Community Savings Bank location and east of the post office. The project is expected to be completed in mid-September.
The work will include excavation and grading, installation of sub-drains, paving, sidewalks and parking lot and street lights. When completed, the lot will have 46 parking spots.
City Manager Tim Vick said the renovation answers a need for public parking.
“We are expanding the lot so we have more public parking,” he said. “In addition, we are putting in permeable pavers. We are having the stormwater slope to those and soak into the ground before it gets into our storm sewers to minimize the water runoff from that lot.”