Loras College Student Grace Van Petten doesn’t really see herself aligning with either of the major political parties.
The 21-year-old is spending the summer as Dubuque County Right to Life’s outreach intern, as anti-abortion policies are her top political issue. But she’s also concerned about the environment and wants to see a bigger focus on helping people with low incomes.
With views that don’t fully align with either Republicans or Democrats, she said she’s unlikely to participate in the Republican’s Iowa caucuses in January — the caucuses that are the most competitive this cycle, with no technical incumbent.
“I wouldn’t consider myself to identify with either party,” said Van Petten. “There is no political party for me that has everything I agree with.”
Still, it is young adults such as Van Petten who make up a growing portion of the electorate and who could play a key role in the 2024 presidential election cycle.
The role of younger generations in shaping the presidential election is coming into early focus as the campaigns of Republican presidential hopefuls build steam toward the Iowa caucuses. As Republican candidates and local and national parties seek to engage young would-be voters, those voters are weighing how and if they wish to lend their support.
Nationally, younger voters have been more likely to vote for Democrats than Republicans. But primary candidates and local party leaders seek to reverse both that trend and one of decreased engagement among young voters, with less than six months until the Jan. 15 Republican Iowa caucuses.
The Iowa Democratic Party has said it intends to join Republicans on Jan. 15, but it is at odds with the Democratic National Committee, which removed Iowa from its early primary state calendar this year. So how the Democrats’ caucuses will work — or even if they will count — are in question.
In the runup to the Republican caucuses, the Telegraph Herald spoke with local young adults about their policy priorities, candidate preferences and varied levels of enthusiasm to participate in the process.
GROWING POTENTIAL
While the baby boomers long have shaped public policy, millennials — who are in their late 20s to early 40s — now make up the largest number of voting-age U.S. citizens. Members of Generation Z — the oldest of whom are in their mid-20s — soon will outnumber baby boomers as a portion of the voting-age population.
A 2022 Brookings Institute study indicated that “millennials and some of their younger siblings will be a majority of the electorate in just six years.” Those younger generations will make up over 60% of the electorate by 2036.
That both Republicans and Democrats need this growing base of voters to ensure longevity is not lost on the parties, said Chris Budzisz, a Loras College political science professor.
“It’s definitely the case that you’ve seen the governor (Kim Reynolds) talk just recently about the need and desire for a record turnout this caucus,” he said. “So you’re going to need an increase in younger voters, as a percentage, to achieve that.”
Mary Weston, Iowa Young Republicans’ chair for eastern Iowa, said her organization is working hard to find, attract and convince younger voters that participating is important.
“A lot of the key part to getting our young voters into caucuses and getting out to vote is getting them engaged in this process now,” she said.
As of July 29, more than 20 Republican candidates were registered for the 2024 presidential election. When the Telegraph Herald spoke with would-be young voters, they still were making up their minds as to which candidate they planned to support.
Dubuque County Democrats Chair Matt Robinson, who is 30, said his party also aims to remind young voters that their potential can make a difference.
“They recognize that their generation has the most to lose at this point,” he said. “They have the biggest reason to get involved, but they’re not. I think it’s some distrust in the system, too.”
THE CAMPAIGNS
Erik Koopmann, 19, a student at Orion Technical College in Davenport who grew up in Peosta, said after visiting the Dubuque County GOP’s booth at the Dubuque County Fair that he was less persuaded by candidates’ general stances on issues and more by the strategies they have to address those issues.
Both he and his brother Kurt Koopmann, 22, who works for a lumber company in Dyersville, picked up materials for biotechnology entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy, who is running for president.
“I want to hear concrete plans,” Erik said. “A lot of them talk about what they want to do if that gets people riled up, but they don’t do more than talk. ‘We want to secure the border,’ they say. But give me a plan on how to secure the border reasonably. ‘We’ll get inflation down.’ Well, say how.”
The Koopmanns’ friend Kyle Prier, 20, of Dubuque, who works in manufacturing in Peosta, was surprised by his friends’ leaning. He, so far, prefers former President Donald Trump.
“I thought you guys liked Trump,” he said to his friends. “They like Trump, too, I think.”
Weston said several first-time Republican candidates are resonating with young voters with whom she speaks.
“The news right now is (Florida Gov. Ron) DeSantis’ numbers (are) falling,” she said, referencing recent polls. “But a lot of young people are gravitating toward him. A lot of young people are gravitating toward Vivek Ramaswamy — him and (U.S. Sen.) Tim Scott. A lot of women love to hear from (former U.N. ambassador and Gov.) Nikki Haley.”
Weston also pursues moderate and unaffiliated voters and said they largely insist the Republican nominee needs to be one of those first-time candidates to have a chance at gaining their support.
“Swing voters are sick of both sides trying to pull them one way or another and just want less division,” she said. “A lot of swing voters are very anti-Trump but would be open to another Republican. I had dinner last night with someone my age who’s a moderate who said, ‘Anyone but Trump.’”
Budzisz said he had heard similar things among his students at Loras.
“(Trump) struggled with getting traction with younger voters,” he said. “I do think that some younger voters would be more likely to say ‘Look, that political path is not what we want.’”
Broadly, Trump still dominates the polls nationally and in Iowa. According to a recent New York Times/Siena College poll, Trump had 55% nationally and 44% among Iowa voters. But Trump had less support from younger Iowa Republicans — 37% of respondents aged 18 to 29 and 36% of those 30 to 44, in the poll. Desantis had 31% of those 18 to 29 and 29% of those 30 to 44. Haley was third for respondents 18 to 29, with 9%. Scott was third for those 30 to 44, with 7%.
Some of Trump’s primary opponents have put a focus on reaching younger voters during local stops.
Ramaswamy — 37, the race’s youngest candidate — said at his Dubuque stop that his message is aimed directly to young voters. Ryan Binkley — a Texas pastor with a background in finance — said he aimed to “start a movement by getting onto college campuses” at his June stop in Maquoketa.
The Iowa Democratic Party also has a College and Young Democrats chairperson for this year. Biden’s administration recently hired a policy advisor to focus on impacts to young people. His campaign staff is devoted to young-voter engagement. Biden’s longshot primary opponents, according to all polls — Robert Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson — have also courted young voters.
PARTISAN LEANING
In recent elections, younger voters have leaned toward support for Democrats.
According to the Harvard Institute of Politics youth poll, 35% of young people nationally considered themselves to be affiliated with the Democratic Party, while 18% affiliated with neither party and 17% affiliated with the Republican Party.
Young voters are also less likely to be affiliated with a party at all. Of those affiliated with neither party, 11% said they leaned Democrat while 7% said they leaned Republican. The same study found that 38% of young voters leaned liberal on most political issues, 28% were moderate and 32% leaned conservative.
The party affiliation of young voters doesn’t look quite like that, however, in local counties in Iowa.
According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office, 54% of Clayton County voters in the 2022 election who were age 17 to 24 and 47% of those 25 to 34 were registered Republicans.
In Dubuque County, 33% of 2022 voters age 17 to 24 and 32% of those age 25 to 34 were registered Republicans.
In Delaware County, 58% of voters age 17 to 24 and 45% of those age 25 to 34 were registered Republicans. In Jackson County, the figure was 40% of voters 17 to 24 and 39% of those 25 to 34.
One of those Republican voters in 2022 was Kurt Koopmann, voting in his first midterm.
“On a lot of things, I get what Democrats are saying, but then they go too far to the extreme,” he said.
Weston said she thinks a motivating factor to get young conservatives to carry their values to the caucuses will be showing, especially on college campuses, how many people want them not to caucus.
“What helps us on college campuses is, when a Republican says something and the left pushes back, it makes young Republicans push back more,” she said. “They see 1,000 people outside who don’t want them to vote.”
For his part, Robinson said he thinks maintaining a more civil tone than those used by Republican primary candidates will be effective in drawing other young voters to the Dubuque County Democrats.
“There’s a lot of hate in the rhetoric around politics right now,” he said. “That’s going to turn a person off to wanting to get involved. ... That is one of the root causes of why (young people) are so disengaged.”
INFLUENCES
According to Pew Research Center, most younger voters adopt their parents’ political affiliation.
A recent survey indicated that 81% of parents who were Republican or leaned Republican had teens with similar leanings. And 89% of parents who were Democrats or leaned that way “had teens who described themselves the same way.”
Not every young voter takes their political lead from their parents, however.
Van Petten said she grew up with parents who were “both very union,” so always voted for Democrats.
“But for me, pro-life is the top issue because if you don’t have your life, other issues don’t really matter. And that is a more Republican stance,” she said, while still not affiliating with either party.
Younger generations’ views also are shaped by the time in which they grew up, marked by the Great Recession of the 2000s, high-profile mass shootings — especially in schools — and an increasingly partisan political environment.
According to the Harvard survey, younger adults worry about gun violence in numerous situations — 33% said they were worried about a potential mass shooting when in a public space and 40% said they were concerned about being the victim of gun violence or a mass shooting in the near future.
Younger Americans also are more likely to only get their news online and from alternative sources to traditional media. Erik Koopmann said that was true of him.
“A lot of my news, I don’t get from mainstream,” he said. “It’s mostly independent media. I like to look at both left- and right-leaning sources to get my ideas.”
While his pursuit of news sources includes those slanted to both sides, a recent study from Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement found Gen Z’s use of social media, and strictly online news sources, also made them the most susceptible to misinformation.
Some Republican candidates also have blamed a perceived higher education bias for young people preferring Democrats. For instance, Ramaswamy said in Dubuque that young people had been “taught to hate America.”
Kurt Koopmann said he thought colleges “pushed people left,” while his brother said attending college encouraged him to speak with people across the political spectrum.
Studying at the Carnegie Stout Public Library in Dubuque recently, University of Dubuque student Chris Smith — who does not affiliate with a party but said he leans Democrat — rolled his eyes at the notion he was indoctrinated.
“I’m more worried that (frontrunners Trump and Biden) are all so old,” he said. “They don’t know and don’t care what’s happening to us.”
ISSUES
Weston said that, based on speaking with young voters in eastern Iowa, several policy issues appeared to be most important.
“I think we find the same issues important,” she said of young and old Republicans. “I just think there are some that are magnified for the younger voters. Freedom of speech — especially for people in college — is top of mind. The pro-life stance is really big right now. ... Fentanyl — hearing about young people all over the country who have died from that getting over the border — is big.”
A January survey from Pew Research Center found that younger voters are more likely than older voters to prioritize “dealing with problems of poor people” and addressing environmental protection, climate change and “issues around race” as top priorities for the president and Congress this year.
Area young adults who lean Republican also said these are high priorities.
“I support protecting the environment, which is probably more Democratic (Party),” Van Petten said. “I don’t want to live in a world that’s full of chemicals. Surely, I do not want my children to live in a place like that.”
The Koopmann brothers agreed climate change should be a priority but said they think Democrats “go too far” on the issue.
“Climate change is something we do need to focus on,” Erik said. “But it’s overblown, to where they’re using it to their advantage to fearmonger, which is what all politicians do anyway.”
Van Petten said she thinks programs to help lower-income people should be prioritized more. The social work and politics major at Loras said such programs need to be bolstered if the nation follows the anti-abortion path she would prefer.
“My top issue is life, but I have other stances on other things. Some of them align on one side, some of them align on the other side,” she said. “... Compared to some Republicans, I promote supporting more government programs like foster care. Because I think if a program is weak, oftentimes it’s because it’s not (appropriately) funded. So I align more on the Democratic side on that issue.”
Abortion was a driving force for young voters turning out for Democrats in 2018 and 2022 election cycles, as control of the U.S. Supreme Court tilted to a conservative supermajority.
Members of Dubuque County Young Democrats were among those protesting at Republican Iowa lawmakers’ recent special session to pass a bill restricting abortions at the detection of cardiac activity. The bill was signed by Reynolds and subsequently blocked by the courts — a decision Reynolds has appealed.
“If it was really the will of Iowans, the (Republican majority) would have put it on the ballot,” said Maria Grissom, 26, of Dubuque, while at the Capitol. “But they didn’t because they know young people, especially, are so against this.”
In the Pew Study, younger voters less often ranked their top priority as defending against terrorism, lowering the federal budget deficit, reducing crime, addressing immigration and strengthening the military than voters 50 and older.
Dubuque County GOP Chair John Darrah said he thinks some of those issues resonate with young people locally.
“I think young people care about crime and care about inflation probably most of all because they’re out there thinking about starting a family,” he said.
At an event in Dubuque, Ramaswamy leaned on the budget issue as he sought to connect with a young voter who brought it up.
“A lot of us look at the deficit and how Social Security and Medicare will be bankrupting America in the next 20 years,” Nathan Schmitz, then-23, of Peosta, told Ramaswamy.
TURNOUT
Studies of the Iowa caucuses show voters are significantly more likely to vote for a candidate in the general presidential election if they also were engaged in the caucus process to select their party’s nominee.
Weston said her goal is to convince as many young voters as possible to commit to caucusing. To do that, she aims to get as many young conservatives to candidates’ pre-caucus campaign events as possible.
So far, the number of candidate stops locally has been down from the past two election cycles. However, many of the candidates are expected back in Iowa for high-profile events such as the Iowa State Fair and Iowa U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson’s BBQ Bash.
Budzisz said campaigns have been more active online this election cycle with more targeted, digital events.
A 2019 study from Rutgers University found that young voters are more likely to participate in the political process if they first engage either online or in direct action such as protests.
But according to the Harvard study, only 26% of young adults post about their political ideology online. Only 8% have volunteered or are likely to volunteer for a political campaign.
The Harvard survey also reported 44% of young voters were unsure or unlikely to participate in the next general election. Just 28% said they considered themselves politically active, and 56% said they did not follow national politics closely.
The Koopman brothers and Prier said they intend to participate in the Republican caucuses on Jan. 15. But Eden Schrack, 17, of Dubuque — who is eligible to participate in the 2024 caucuses because he will be 18 by Election Day in 2024 — said he did not have a partisan leaning and did not plan to participate in the caucuses.
“I think politics can unite people very well, but I haven’t seen that,” he said. “We’re focusing too much on what divides us and not what we can do together. I think not getting involved is probably better at this point.”
Budzisz said Republican campaigns, especially, have obstacles ahead of them if they want to turn out young voters for the caucuses. And he wondered how committed the campaigns would be to do so.
“A challenge for candidates and for parties is demystifying the process for young voters because you’re most often dealing with voters who aren’t as savvy as older voters about how it all works,” he said. “One way that campaigns have at least discussed this is trying to get volunteers. I don’t know that there’s strong evidence to show that candidates will spend a lot of time, energy or money targeting young voters yet. But they could make a difference.”