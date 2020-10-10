The Iowa Supreme Court once again has declined to hear an appeal from a former Dubuque man convicted of a fatal stabbing.
Kenyatta S. Harlston, 52, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison for the stabbing death of Nicholas Blackburn, 24, during a racially charged street fight outside of a Central Avenue bar in Dubuque in August 2007.
Earlier this year, Harlston requested postconviction relief from the Iowa Court of Appeals for a second time and was denied again.
Harlston’s latest application, written on his own behalf, listed a range of reasons why he should be granted relief, including that his attorney during a previous postconviction relief case was ineffective.
Just as with the first postconviction relief application, the state Supreme Court this week declined to hear the case after it was denied by the Iowa Court of Appeals.