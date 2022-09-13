A Minnesota man was sentenced this week to life in federal prison in connection with 11 fentanyl-related deaths, including that of a Hazel Green, Wis., man.

Aaron R. Broussard, 31, of Hopkins, Minn., was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Minnesota after previously being found guilty of nine counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, two counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance analogue, and one count each of conspiracy, importation of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and distributing of fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury.

