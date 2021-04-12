GARBER, Iowa -- A fire chief in Clayton County recently died.
Chad Kuehl, 45, died Saturday, according to his obituary.
Kuehl served as fire chief of Garber, and his death triggered a number of social media posts by local fire departments expressing messages of sympathy. Earlville, Edgewood, Elgin, Garnavillo, Holy Cross/North Buena Vista and Strawberry Point were among the fire departments posting messages on Facebook.
Visitation for Kuehl will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, at Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, of Guttenberg, and one hour before service at church. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 15, at St. John's Congregational Church in Garber.