Megan Ruiz has watched Tom
Lo Guidice improve lives simply by meeting people one-on-one.
“There are so many things that make him an excellent tutor,” said Ruiz, executive director of Presentation Lantern Center. “Tom comes in early, he uses every tool available, he looks online for resources, and he’s always looking to go on to the next level.”
Based in the lower level of 900 Jackson St., the center in Dubuque uses volunteer tutors to teach English to foreign students, temporary and permanent workers, refugees and immigrants.
Lo Guidice has volunteered as a tutor at the center for
12 years, working with dozens of people, including graduate students from China, an engineer from Ukraine, a technology worker from Jordan and, currently, a newly minted American citizen originally from Bangladesh.
“What makes him an excellent tutor is his way of seeing the world, his open-mindedness, his caring nature and his creativity,” Ruiz said.
Lo Guidice’s tutoring functions as a type of mentoring — one-on-one work that can improve the chances of success for the individual receiving the attention. Across the tri-state area, community members are teaching English and other skills, providing companionship to developing youngsters, serving as role models for young adults and building self-esteem, confidence and greater independence individual by individual. It’s a method of community development on a small, human scale.
“I was taught early on in my career that if you want to know what the future will look like, look at what or who you are investing in,” said Anderson Sainci, director of the City of Dubuque’s Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support.
Sainci also serves on the Dubuque Community School Board and has been active in Dubuque Black Men Coalition, a group that provides mentoring of local youth.
“Mentoring is a great way to ensure that people have what they need in order to be successful in life,” Sainci said. “We have to remember that no one has got to where they are at without the help of others.”
Lisa Sanger is the coordinator of the Big Buddy Volunteer Program, a mentoring program in Grant County, Wis. She said the most successful kids can rely on caring adults.
“Research shows that resilient children have one person in their life that listens to them and offers ongoing support,” Sanger said. “That allows them to cope with traumas and difficult experiences in a healthy way.”
Mentoring and other individualized assistance come in various forms in the Dubuque area, with people like Lo Guidice contributing to improvement for people both formally and informally.
‘YOU GAIN MORE THAN YOU GIVE’
Lo Guidice, 77, of Dubuque, was a University of Wisconsin-Platteville professor when he began sending his multicultural studies students to Presentation Lantern Center for firsthand experience in the field more than 20 years ago.
“When I retired in 2010, I started going to the (center) myself as a tutor,” Lo Guidice said. “We moved to Dubuque, and I started getting involved in the community. I became immersed in the volunteer life that is available here.”
Lo Guidice meets at least once a week with a client receiving tutoring services, either in person at the center or virtually.
“On a very personal level, it helps me to really get to know a person in depth, in terms of what their needs are,” he said. “You’re helping people to gain the skills that they need — not just English but helping them learn to live in America.”
Lo Guidice’s time in Platteville included work with the school’s Chinese program.
“I’ve been to China 12 times,” Lo Guidice said, “So, initially (at Presentation Lantern Center) I worked with lots of students from University of Dubuque who were in a master’s program and were from China. I don’t speak Chinese, but I was sort of a natural when it came to understanding Chinese culture and what the needs are.”
Lo Guidice would work with the students on various aspects of life in America — not just English.
“Sometimes, it would be very practical things, like to how to get around in an airport,” he said.
Lo Guidice eventually worked with a variety of people from several continents.
“I have had the opportunity across the years to work with persons at stage one — when we can do little more during our first session than say ‘hello’ to one another, to a person from Jordan who was from IBM,” he said. “He had an unusual need among our students. He already had a degree, and he wanted to know how do you pursue a master’s degree in the American system. I happened to have the right educational background to help him with that. If you’re talking with a person who basically doesn’t speak any English at all, you start out with pictures and so forth. Then, build from there.”
Lo Guidice currently works with a man from Bangladesh who works in Dubuque.
“We helped him and his wife obtain their U.S. citizenship,” Lo Guidice said. “We used to be working on basic things like naming all of the equipment that he worked with. Now, we’re polishing his English. We make this effort to be more clearly understood.”
Ruiz said Lo Guidice has helped the man learn about “everything from pronunciation to home-buying and finances and career promotions.”
“He is genuinely interested in building friendships with the students and fellow staff members, and that shines through,” Ruiz said. “He’s even adept at beginning-level language learners, when the communication barrier can be so great that they can’t tell you about their needs. He is adept at making them feel comfortable and engaged in the lesson.
“I’ve always been impressed with the things he comes up with. Once, Tom picked up an extra tutoring shift and worked with a new student. They did a scavenger hunt for letters and what the sounds were.”
Lo Guidice cites observation and careful listening among the attributes necessary to be a good tutor.
“I’m trained in what’s called ‘miscue analysis,’” he said. “It’s a concept in teaching English where you look for where the mistakes are being made in pronunciation or in grammar. I get to know the people I have worked with deeply, so I know what their needs are.”
Lo Guidice describes his dozen years of tutoring as rewarding.
“You gain more than you give, in so many ways,” he said. “For a person at my age, it’s very important to keep yourself cognitively alert. It’s part of avoiding dementia.
“At the more heartfelt level, it’s the fulfillment you get from realizing you’re of worth to another person. You can see the differences that it’s making in their life.”
‘I CONNECT WITH STUDENTS BY SHOWING I CARE’
Affrica Kimble witnessed the dawn of an organization that empowers local students to achieve personal and academic goals.
“I’ve been here since the very beginning,” said Kimble, 25, of Dubuque, who works at Dubuque Dream Center.
She watched as her dad, Robert Kimble, a former Dubuque adult and high school basketball coach, launched the center in September 2013 in the former St. Mary’s School building at 1600 White St. The center provides mentoring and other activities designed to bolster students’ academics while developing character. The center now serves about 175 children in grades kindergarten through eighth grade, with a waiting list of another 100 families seeking the organization’s services.
Affrica Kimble initially volunteered at the center, moved into a part-time role while attending Emmaus Bible College and now works full time at the center while pursuing a graduate degree.
“Affrica is a special person for my family and the community,” Sainci said. “She helps invest in the next generation of leaders through the Dream Center. She is a great asset to our community.”
The younger Kimble played prep basketball in Dubuque and has coached girls basketball at the center. She also serves in a role known as “school connector.”
“A school connector is a life mentor,” she said. “A lot of our students are at-risk. We go into schools and visit kids, sit with them in 15-minute visits and make sure they’re on task with their homework. We see if they need help with anything. We reinforce what they are learning. If the teacher has any concerns, they let us know. During my office time, I come up with (basketball) practice plans or behavior or academic plans if needed for (students) to be successful. On average, I spend 15 hours (per week) with students during the school year. During the summer, we spend about 40 hours (per week) with the kids.”
Teacher referrals and parent signups can place youth in the Dream Center program. Kimble is one of the center’s nine full-time school connectors. They meet with kids in schools while also coaching girls and boys basketball at the center or teaching kids in the fields of music and the arts.
“I have seen the passion and dedication she has for the young women she mentors and coaches, including my own daughters,” Sainci said.
Kimble said she tries to get to know the kids on a deeper level.
“I usually connect with students by showing them that I care — like following up with them on things that they mentioned were bothering them,” she said.
Kimble also talks with parents to gather insight on the children she mentors.
“They can give you tips,” she said. “It’s a good way to connect with kids.”
An activity called “meal mentoring” also gives Kimble an opportunity to reach students.
“The school connector sits with their group of students, eating a meal we provide for them (at the center) and talking about life — as a group or individually,” Kimble said.
She attempts to reach struggling students in different ways.
“It depends on the kid and the relationship that you have,” she said. “I give kids space if they need it and listen with empathy. Kids are pretty open with me. I let them tell their side of the story, but I also hold them accountable.”
Sainci described Kimble as a leader.
“She has a high expectation for all of her kids,” he said. “I love that she shares her faith — not forced — encourages good grades and builds self-confidence in the young ladies.”
Kimble has worked with at least 50 kids directly since she began work at the center.
“(As a mentor,) you have the potential to change someone else’s life and you have a huge potential for your own life to change,” she said. “You start to reevaluate yourself as a person. It’s a good opportunity for growth. (Mentoring) is one of the best experiences in life, and I think everyone should try it. It’s rewarding to be something for a kid that they need — another caring adult in their life.”
‘HUMBLE AND MODEST BUT ALSO VERY HELPFUL’
As the president of the Black Student Union at University of Dubuque, Ari Albert often works alongside James Sizer.
“He is humble and modest, but he is also very helpful,” said Albert, 20, a sophomore at the school.
Sizer, 41, of Dubuque, is director of multicultural student engagement at UD and is a member of Dubuque Black Men Coalition, a group that mentors local high school students.
“I work with our social-identity or cultural organizations,” Sizer said of his UD role. “I work with our Black Student Union; Asian Student Union; ProUD, which is our LGBTQ organization; Latinos Unidos, which is our Latinx group; and we also have a multicultural group, which is kind of a mix of everyone learning about everything.”
Albert described Sizer as “the backbone of all of our cultural organizations (at UD).”
“With all of our events, I work alongside James,” she said. “But I’ve also gone to him with questions that aren’t related (to the group), and he has just helped me. He is open-minded, and he doesn’t judge. He looks to understand, rather than push his views on someone. His best quality is his listening. He is more like a sponge soaking up knowledge.”
Sizer’s efforts with Dubuque Black Men Coalition are formal mentoring sessions held at Dubuque Senior High School.
Sizer said coalition members “meet with the guys as a group to talk about academics. We talk about careers, life — anything the students want to talk about. Most of the time, it’s the students talking with us, and we respond with personal stories that are similar or any guidance that we can. It’s more about being ourselves, being authentic and connecting with the students.”
Sizer described himself as a listener who is willing to share his story in the hopes of guiding someone else along their life’s path.
“The world and life are huge,” Sizer said. “If I can connect with someone and tell them about some of the mistakes I made, maybe they won’t make those same mistakes. Sometimes it might not immediately set in, but any guidance or support or advice is really important.”
‘EVERY DAY IS A SUCCESS STORY’
Patti Schiesl serves as a volunteer staff member two days per week at Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dubuque.
“She originally volunteered to serve meals, and then, when she saw what we do with the kids, she said, ‘Can I join the staff?’” said Tom Sullivan, director of program services at the club. “She is very good with the kids. She tutors them in the tutoring room, and she’s a mentor.”
Schiesl, 68, of Dubuque, recently retired from a career in health care. She said volunteering at the club “gives me a purpose.”
“If you can make a difference for one kid, you feel like you’ve won,” she said.
The club offers school-age kids various physical, academic and entertainment activities, serving as a safe haven for youth after the end of the school day.
“Every day is a success story,” she said. “When I come in, I usually go to the tutor room or to the computer room or into the games room. It kind of depends on where the kids want to go. The tutor room is like a library. If the kids have homework after school, we can go in there and I can help the kids finish their homework, or they can read books, or we can put puzzles together.”
Schiesl serves as a caring adult in the lives of the club’s youthful members.
“Listening is very important,” she said. “If you don’t listen (to the kids), they feel like they’re not heard — and their voices should be heard. That’s what gives them their self-esteem. They’re special.”
‘SHE CONSIDERS ME A SISTER’
Felicia Holmes, 21, of Lancaster, Wis., didn’t need much persuasion to join the Big Buddy Volunteer Program administered by the Grant County Department of Social Services.
“I was automatically interested,” Holmes said.
The program provides children from Grant County with a positive adult role model in a bid to support healthy development in the kids. Sanger, who coordinates the program, said Holmes fits the role perfectly.
“I have known Felicia since she was in high school as a compassionate, involved, goal-driven young woman,” Sanger said. “She is family oriented and goes out of her way to ensure her ‘Little Buddy’ feels like family.”
Holmes has been involved with the program for a little more than a year.
“With the program, someone who is older is the ‘Big Buddy,’ and a ‘Little Buddy’ is any kid in the community who would benefit from having a mentor,” Holmes said. “We will meet with the kids and do activities with them. We cater to what they want to do.”
She was paired with a middle-school-aged girl, and she has gone on walks with her “Little Buddy,” played games and even taken trips to Dubuque.
“We meet once a week for a couple of hours,” Holmes said. “In the summer, it can be a little bit more. It makes me feel good that I’m helping someone else. When I was growing up, looking up to someone who was older than me was definitely impactful.”
Holmes began working with youngsters while in high school, when she helped tutor kindergarten students and joined the teaching staff of a local dance studio.
“I am still working at the dance studio, and I am at Clarke University working on a doctorate in physical therapy,” she said.
Scheduling time with her “Little Buddy’ can pose challenges, with both of them studying in school and Holmes working.
“I just try to plan ahead,” Holmes said. “Life gets busy unexpectedly, but we can still figure out times we can hang out.”
Holmes said she has seen her “Little Buddy” make great strides during the course of their time together.
“When we first started, it was hard for her to talk to me about what was going on,” she said. “Now, she said she considers me a sister.”