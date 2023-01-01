Wayne Buchholtz gives instructions before leading a large group of hikers in the "first-day hike" in the Mines of Spain State Recreation Area near E. B. Lyons Interpretive Center in Dubuque on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
A long line of hikers wound their way along the trails of Mines of Spain State Recreation area in Dubuque today, clad in coats and boots and some clutching walking sticks.
"Oh, it's muddy," said 7-year-old Jupiter Gansen, of Dubuque, as the group began climbing a steep and mud-covered hill.
Her father, Corey Gansen, took her by the hand.
"Walk like a duck, OK?" he said. "Keep your feet wide and your toes pointed out."
The Gansens were among about 200 people who attended the Iowa Department of Natural Resources First Day Hike held at Mines of Spain. Participants could choose from one of three guided hikes, which ranged in length from half a mile to several miles.
Jennifer Tigges, president of the volunteer group Friends of the Mines of Spain, said First Day Hikes are held nationwide as a way to promote outdoor recreation at the start of a new year.
"My favorite part (of the first day hikes) is listening to the people who would never go hiking in the wintertime and this is their first time on a winter hike, as well as seeing the families out here together," she said.
Becky and Ted Stieber, of Dubuque, brought their 7-year-old grandson Quint Marriott.
Quint attended camps at Mines of Spain this summer after he and his family moved to Dubuque from Washington. He was excited to see the natural area in the winter.
"I like looking at things, like the shapes of trees or how many branches they have," he said before the hike.
Corey and Jupiter Gansen attended the hike with their neighbor Lindsey Moris and her daughter Hawthorne Moris, 5. The two families live across the street from the natural area and enjoy hiking there regularly, but this was their first time participating in the First Day Hike.
"I really like the encouragement to get outside and start the new year with some exercise," Corey said. "It's too easy to just not do it and stay inside, so this is a good reminder and a way to get some fresh air."
Ahead of the hike, Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, held a public input session at E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center to hear constituents’ conservation and environmental concerns ahead of the upcoming 2023 legislative session.
During the meeting, Isenhart discussed a bill that he plans to introduce that would create a “No Child Left Inside” initiative for Iowa. The proposed $1 million program is based on a similar initiative in Minnesota and initially would use federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide grants to public schools, nonprofits and eligible private schools in support of programs that connect youth to the outdoors and provide environmental and ecological education.
"I think we all know what the challenges are in terms of the environment, as well as some of the solutions," he said after the session. "It all starts with education, and … it's important to get people outside to experience nature as part of that."
