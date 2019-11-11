BELMONT, Wis. — A Belmont business intends to construct a new $750,000 facility as part of a company expansion.
After construction concludes in 2020, Carey’s Seamless Gutters & Long Grove Overhead Doors will relocate into a 17,000-square-foot facility — the latest development within a special village taxing district.
“We wanted to keep our business in the small town of Belmont,” said owner Dan Carey. “I think it’s a great community to run our business out of.”
Carey’s, which installs gutter and overhead doors, opened in Belmont in 2006, serving customers within a 70-mile radius.
It has since outgrown its current location at 311 E. Wisconsin Ave.
The new facility will be located at 340 Stone Hill Ave. and house office, showroom and warehousing spaces.
“We started as a one-man operation that’s slowly growing up throughout the past 13 years,” he said.
Carey hopes to break ground within the coming month.
The business employs about 15 full-time staff and he intends to hire up to 10 more over the next five years.
In support of the project, Belmont officials authorized a $105,000 payment to Carey and also will provide an about $360,000 road expansion adjacent to the property. The terms were approved by the village board this past week in a developer’s agreement.
“It’s economic development and economic progress,” said Village President Brad Bockhop.
Payment will come from a tax-increment district, which provides special financing for development within its borders.
Since the district was created in 2003 with a base value of $56,000, its incremental worth has increased to more than $7 million.
The district is expected to generate $1.7 million when it closes in 2027, fueling multiple business developments, including a convention center, hotel, massage parlor, restaurant, RV dealer and truck repair shop.
“It was all open fields before,” Bockhop said. “It’s a very successful TID project for the village.”
He is hopeful that the expanded Carey’s facility will bolster Belmont’s employment base, a happening that he called “exponential(ly)” beneficial.
“They purchase gas, they purchase food,” Bockhop said.