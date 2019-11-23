THOMSON, Ill. -- A federal prison in Thomson will host a job fair and application workshop in December as officials seek to fill more than 100 jobs.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at the AUSP Thomson Training Center, 1100 One Mile Road in Thomson, according to a press release.
Prison officials are seeking to hire more than 100 positions, including correctional officers, medical positions and others.
Job-seekers will meet with prison officials and will receive onsite application assistance. Prospective applicants are encouraged to create a USAJOBS profile and begin the application process online at USAjobs.gov in advance.
Job-seekers should bring resumes, and military veterans should bring their DD-214 and VA disability letter, if applicable.