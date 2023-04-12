EPWORTH, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School Board members this week approved a budget for next fiscal year that includes a property tax rate decrease.
Following a public hearing, board members unanimously approved the nearly $68 million budget for fiscal year 2024 with a tax rate of $10.72 per $1,000 of taxable valuation — a decrease of about 48 cents from the current year.
Mark Frasher, district business manager, told the Telegraph Herald that the owner of a home valued at $200,000 will pay about $38.50 less annually in school district property taxes with the approval of the new levy.
He added that the district is lowering the cash reserve levy component in its general fund, which contributed to the decline in the tax rate.
“We’ve gotten to the point where our balance sheet is healthy enough, and the (state code) formula steps in and says we don’t need to be levying this much for the cash reserve anymore, so we’re dialing that down,” he said.
School Board President Jessica Pape said she is pleased with the district’s current financial situation and glad officials were able to lower taxes for residents.
“We are in a really good position right now, and it’s always nice when you can have that reflected for everyone else, as well,” she said.
Both Pape and Frasher said the district continues to see increasing enrollment, which is used to calculate state aid. In the fall of 2022, the district reported a headcount of more than 3,200 students.
“(Although) our enrollment for the last couple of years really hasn’t grown significantly, we’re happy that it is growing to some extent, and we hope it continues,” Frasher said. “It does make things easier when your finances are tied on a one-to-one-basis to the number of kids you educate.”
The new school tax rate will take effect on September’s property tax bills, according to Frasher.
In addition to approving the budget for the coming fiscal year, board members also approved an amendment to the current fiscal year budget to increase expenditures in support services by $400,000 and in non-instructional programs by $300,000 due to inflation in the cost of supplies such as food, diesel and more.
Frasher emphasized that the mid-year amendment does not impact taxes but ensures the district does not spend beyond its certified amount.
“When you set the budget in March and April … you’re forecasting almost 18 months out, and when inflation is such an issue right now, prices are a lot higher than we thought they would be,” he said.
