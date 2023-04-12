EPWORTH, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School Board members this week approved a budget for next fiscal year that includes a property tax rate decrease.

Following a public hearing, board members unanimously approved the nearly $68 million budget for fiscal year 2024 with a tax rate of $10.72 per $1,000 of taxable valuation — a decrease of about 48 cents from the current year.

