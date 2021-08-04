Despite recently losing a sizable grant from the City of Dubuque, local efforts to create an abuse recovery facility are pushing forward.
Dubuque Housing and Community Development Department staff recently informed members of the Dubuque Community Development Advisory Commission that the Liberty Recovery Center project would not be receiving $104,500 in Community Development Block Grant funds.
However, officials with the center, reached by the Telegraph Herald, insist the project is moving forward and plan to now have it opened before the end of the year.
“No matter what, the center is still going to come together,” said Michelle Mihalakis, executive director of Operation Empower, the nonprofit behind the project. “We are still working every day to get everything going.”
The planned substance-abuse recovery and training center is part of the larger Liberty Recovery Community campus at 2216 White St., which will also include a $3.1 million apartment complex for single residents struggling with substance use and co-occurring disorders. A large portion of the funding for the apartments came from a $2.7 million grant from the National Housing Trust Fund.
Alexis Steger, director of Housing and Community Development for Dubuque, said the project, which was previously approved for the CDBG grant in April, can no longer be granted the funds after it was determined that only residents of the Manasseh House, Salvia Apartments and the Liberty Recovery Community, all of which are managed by Operation Empower, can access the center when it opens.
“In order to receive CDBG funds, it needs to be a public facility,” Steger said. “We learned that is not how the facility is going to work.”
The CDBG funds were intended to be used for several improvements to the facility, including installing a new roof, replacing heating and air conditioning units and pouring new concrete in front of the building’s entrance.
Even without the funding, Mihalakis said the project will move forward, though some aspects of the facility may not be as up to date as originally planned.
“If we have to proceed with a roof that will leak occasionally or a furnace that will break down, then that’s what we’ll do,” Mihalakis said. “We’ll just have to address those problems at a later date.”
Mihalakis said Operation Empower is still seeking to raise about $700,000 to cover operations and staffing costs for the facility. She stressed that fundraising will continue after the facility is opened.
Work on the Liberty Recovery Community began in 2018, with officials initially giving an opening date of spring 2020. Mihalakis said she now hopes to have the facility opened by mid-October.
“These sorts of things take time, and we are constantly making progress,” Mihalakis said. “When it opens, it’s really going to be a great success. I have no doubt in my mind.”