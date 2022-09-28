Judith E. Joyce, principle and senior geomorphologist with Impact 7G, speaks to the Iowa Water Conference along the banks of Bear Creek in Dyersville, Iowa, on Tuesday. About 100 participated in the watershed tour.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Standing near Bear Creek in Dyersville on Tuesday, Judith Joyce told a group of about 100 people how a recent restoration project created improved habitats for wildlife and addressed flooding and streambank degradation issues.
“Prior to this project, this creek was very much ignored,” she said, describing the masses of invasive vegetation and treacherous rocks that once lined the creek’s edge. “We’re changing the way people feel about the water, and it’s really touched the community.”
Joyce, principal and senior geomorphologist for Impact7G, an environmental consulting and development firm, was helping lead a watershed tour in Dyersville for attendees of the Iowa Water Conference, which brings together organizations to focus on water issues in the state. The conference is taking place today and Thursday, Sept. 29, at Grand River Center in Dubuque.
In addition to the stop at Bear Creek, Tuesday’s tour also included visits to Hewitt Creek near the Field of Dreams movie site, a nearly-completed stormwater wetland along the North Fork of the Maquoketa River and the future location of a proposed float park in downtown Dyersville.
Reid Stamer, stream restoration ecologist with Impact7G, said the firm worked with Origin Design and the City of Dyersville on the Bear Creek restoration, for which construction wrapped up last year. The project saw the restoration of more than 1,500 linear feet of the stream, in addition to the planting of native vegetation and the creation of oxbows, or depressions located outside of the creek’s normal channel that act as temporary retention basins during floods.
“We wanted to focus on getting a nice, more natural sinuosity to this stream,” he told the group.
Stamer said the 2.4-acre stormwater wetland, slated to be completed in October, is also a key part of Dyersville’s overall watershed work.
The project, which has involved the excavation of a channel and shallow ponds, will collect and treat urban water runoff. While water sits in the wetland, Stamer said, bacteria can “munch up” pollutants such as nitrates before the water is discharged into the North Fork of the Maquoketa River.
Impact7G officials said the tour was intended to show conference participants how water quality can be improved at a local level while also providing recreational opportunities for the community.
“We’re just bringing people out here to show that even relatively small-town Iowa is doing some pretty cool stuff when it comes to water,” Stamer said.
Tour attendee Gabby Myers, an Iowa State University student pursuing a Ph.D. in agricultural engineering, appreciated the chance to see urban environmental engineering in action.
“It’s been interesting to see the different urban projects, how they can develop a wetland or restore a stream when there’s city infrastructure around it,” she said.
