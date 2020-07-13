DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Field of Dreams movie site will host a First Responders Appreciation Day event Saturday, July 25.
The gates will open at noon, with festivities planned throughout the day, according to a press release.
Teams representing New York and Chicago police departments will play a nine- inning baseball game beginning at 4 p.m. Live music will be provided by the Elizabeth Mary Band and Jake Dodds.
Admission is $10. Children 12 and younger will be admitted for free.
Proceeds will benefit the Dubuque County Emergency Responder Training Facility, Chicago Police Memorial Foundation and New York Police Department Widows and Children’s Fund.
Visit https://bit.ly/3iXgHJZ for more information and to purchase tickets.