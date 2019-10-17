A new report highlights areas in southwest Wisconsin at risk of soil contamination from toxic metals due to the lasting impacts of mining.
The report, published by the University of Wisconsin–Madison Division of Extension, showcases maps of where residual lead and zinc are most likely to be found and could pose an exposure risk to residents.
It identified current population centers such as Beetown, Platteville, Tennyson and Hazel Green in Grant County; Benton and Shullsburg in Lafayette County; and Highland and Mineral Point in Iowa County as likely affected areas.
“Since this mining activity took place anywhere from 50 to 150 years ago, where that material has ultimately ended up would have to be determined on the ground,” said professor Steve Ventura, one of the three authors of the report. “This is just a general indication where this could be a hazard.”
Southwest Wisconsin was one of the most important lead-producing regions in the U.S. from about 1830 to 1870. Operations later took to mining zinc, which was in high demand in wartime during the 20th century.
Camps and then towns developed around mining sites, according to Platteville historian Tracy Roberts.
“A lot of people were exposed just because it was right in their environment,” she said. “I think people have complained (about contamination), but they felt that the benefit of mining far outweighed the concerns.”
When the last mines closed in 1979, more than 2,000 former mining sites were present in Grant, Green, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin along with Jo Daviess County, Ill.
Left behind were large piles of waste rock near mine shafts. Known as tailings, they contain hazardous levels of lead and zinc, as did roaster piles, where the metals had been further processed.
Some of the rock was appropriated for building and road projects, but much was left exposed to the elements, where it was washed away by rain and dispersed by wind.
A graduate student working with Ventura and outreach specialist Geoffrey Siemering assembled the maps from fall 2017 to fall 2018 using records compiled by mining companies, which had been submitted to the Wisconsin Geological & Natural History Survey.
Any amount of lead exposure is considered unsafe, but children are especially susceptible to its toxic effects, which include brain damage, learning disabilities and behavioral problems. Adults might show symptoms of lethargy and weakness.
Although zinc is not considered toxic to humans, its presence indicates that lead likely is present.
“What we find in our region is most people become lead poisoned due to deteriorated paints associated with housing, although we have had some cases where hobbies or occupations have caused exposures,” said Jeff Kindrai, Grant County Health Department director.
Soil is another route of exposure. It can be ingested by playing on bare soil, working in a garden or farm field and eating produce that has not been thoroughly washed, according to the report.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services identified Grant and Lafayette counties as among 10 areas in the state with the highest prevalence rates for lead poisoning in children younger than 6.