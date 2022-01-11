Dubuque officials hope a zoning law change could see the sprouting of more greenhouses throughout the city.
The city’s Zoning Advisory Commission last week voted, 6-0, to recommend approval of altering the city’s unified development code to allow the creation and use of commercial greenhouses on properties zoned C-2, C-2A, C-3, C-4 and CS.
The amendment will require final approval from the Dubuque City Council. It will be presented to council members at their Jan. 18 meeting.
Currently, commercial greenhouses can only be located in properties zoned C-1, which includes commercial properties found primarily in residential districts. The amendment would allow for greenhouses to be built in more commercially active areas of the city, including the corridors of John F. Kennedy Road, Central Avenue and downtown Dubuque.
Planning Services Manager Wally Wernimont said the city has received inquiries in the past from people wishing to construct greenhouses in commercial districts in Dubuque, including three recently.
The proposal is seen by city officials as an opportunity to potentially expand the number of properties creating locally grown food, which in turn would help eliminate the presence of “food deserts,” areas with limited access to affordable, nutritious food.
“It would be a good way to increase the number of locally sourced options in the community,” Wernimont said. “Right now, our greenhouses are really restricted, and this would open those options up more.”
ReEvolution Farmstead, an urban farm located off Davenport Street on the hill behind Holy Ghost Catholic Church, sells a variety of different freshly grown garden items to local restaurants in the area, and the company is now wishing to expand its growing operations with an indoor growing space at the property on 2418 Central Avenue, which formerly held one of Pickle Barrell Subs’ locations.
Korrin Schriver, co-owner of ReEvolution Farmstead with her husband, said the indoor growing space will utilize hydroponics to produce lettuce and spinach throughout the year in order to meet order demand from local restaurants, along with using space to grow mushrooms and teach gardening classes. The operation would be located on the first floor of the structure, which the Schrivers are renting.
“We’ll be able to grow those products throughout the year,” Schriver said. “We like the educational component of it. We want to allow other people to learn how to sustainably grow in a variety of ways.”
Schriver said the indoor growing operation wouldn’t technically be a greenhouse, which requires walls and a roof made of transparent material for sunlight to pass through, but for the city’s purposes of determining zoning, it is.
“That is the closest thing that they can compare it to,” Schriver said.
The expansion of locally grown food has been an initiative by the city and many local organizations for several years.
Michaela Freiburger, chair of the Dubuque County Food Policy Council, said greenhouses play an integral part in allowing the community to grow its own fresh produce, particularly with Iowa’s harsh winter conditions.
“Having an indoor growing option is really important for that goal,” Freiburger said. “At the moment though, we don’t have the capacity yet built to supply our demand for freshly grown produce.”
Along with allowing for the growth of more locally grown produce, Freiburger said greenhouses could help fill commercial properties that have remained vacant for several years.
“It’s an opportunity to start realizing the potential of some of these properties,” she said. “We could see businesses follow suit with their own greenhouses and grow food for their own employees.”