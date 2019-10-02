Technology being piloted in Dubuque Community Schools is designed to help bus drivers keep better track of the students who ride to and from school each day.
District officials have outfitted 10 buses with tablets that students use to check themselves in when they board and check themselves out when they leave. The tablets also can give drivers directions on their routes and be used to complete pre-trip inspections.
The tablets will allow drivers and other district workers to track how many students ride buses and to make sure students are riding the correct bus, said Ernie Bolibaugh, the district’s transportation manager.
“From day one, (drivers) know where (students) are supposed to get on and off and when they are getting off,” Bolibaugh said.
District officials are currently piloting the tablets on buses that have routes to and from Sageville Elementary School.
Bus drivers have been manually checking students on and off those buses. This week, however, Sageville fifth graders are receiving bus passes that they will use to scan themselves on and off their buses.
Passes will be issued to their classmates over the coming weeks.
Because the buses with the tablets also serve middle- and high school students, drivers have been checking those students on and off buses as well, Bolibaugh said.
The tablets will include information about students, such as a photo and information about which bus they should be riding. Students checking in and out of the bus creates an additional opportunity for drivers to get to know students, Bolibaugh said.
“It really forces them to know their kids,” he said. “Behavior is always better when you know the kids.”
While bus drivers seek to be aware of which students are riding their buses each day, the district does not currently have a formal attendance practice for school buses, Bolibaugh said.
Tracking which students are on a bus at any given time could be beneficial if a bus is involved in a crash, Bolibaugh said.
Currently, when a bus is involved in an incident, district officials notify families of every student scheduled to be on a bus. With the new technology, district officials could notify only the families of students who were on the bus at the time. They could also send similarly tailored messages in the event of a delay.
Because students are being checked in and out of their buses, drivers also can more easily identify when a student is trying to get on the wrong bus route or to get off at the wrong stop.
Students riding the bus can only be picked up at or taken to their home addresses, per state code, Bolibaugh said.
Brenda Bandy, a Dubuque Community Schools bus driver, said that so far, the tablets seem to be working well. She appreciates the easily accessible information on where students get on and off the bus.
“I think we’ll find that it’s valuable when it comes to tracking students,” Bandy said.
Because the district receives state transportation funding based on ridership numbers, the tablets will give officials exact counts of how many students are riding buses, Bolibaugh said.
Officials currently build routes based on all of the students eligible for rides, but the tablets could allow them to create routes based on actual ridership.
“Once we get them all in and established, we can make those efficiencies,” Bolibaugh said.
It costs about $2,300 per tablet to purchase and install the device, train employees to use it and to pay data fees, Bolibaugh said. The district has 86 buses, 76 of which are used for daily routes.
Outfitting the full fleet with tablets would likely cost $150,000 to $200,000, plus a $20,000 to $30,000 annual fee in subsequent years for data support.
Bolibaugh said that even if the district does not expand beyond the pilot, the tablets could be useful for substitute drivers who might not be familiar with the students or the routes. However, he would like to try to find grants to fund tablets for the rest of the bus fleet.
“I think that’s a very reasonable price to pay for the additional security for kids,” Bolibaugh said.