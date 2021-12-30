PEOSTA, Iowa — Only one Peosta resident, newcomer Russ Pfab, has decided to run for mayor.
The City of Peosta is holding a Jan. 25 special election to pick a new mayor after then-Mayor Jim Merten resigned days before the Nov. 2 election. Merten’s was the only name on the ballot, and he resigned a second time after being re-elected.
The filing period for the position closed Wednesday with Pfab as the only candidate, Deputy Elections Commissioner Jenny Hillary said.
Pfab is employed as vice president of Dubuque operations at wood pallet manufacturer Addoco, Inc., where he has worked for 33 years.
Pfab submitted his paperwork Wednesday, the last day of the filing period. The signatures Pfab gathered from Peosta residents in order to qualify to appear on the ballot were all dated Tuesday.
Paperwork submitted just before the deadline is typical, Hillary said, even for bigger elections that don’t involve resignations.
“We see that a lot of times,” Hillary said. “Some come out right away... a lot of people wait until the last minute.”
Pfab was inspired to run when he saw that no one else had filed in the week before the deadline.
“I was kind of disappointed that no one in town had filed, including myself,” Pfab said.
Originally from Dubuque, Pfab moved to Peosta 2½ years ago.
“Peosta appealed to us as a good location in a growing community,” Pfab said.
Pfab is a newcomer to local government. He said that he contacted the former mayor to learn more about the position.
“I think there is going to be support for somebody new,” Pfab said.
Pfab said his focuses include growth and development.
“I wanted to see what I could do to help keep that (growth) moving forward,” Pfab said of his inspiration to run. “I want to help in any regard that I can.”
Pfab said that as a resident, he has also been keeping an eye and an ear out for other issues related to growth.
“We’ve been staying informed on some of the ideas that are being implemented — green space, park additions for families — including a need for lower-priced housing to hopefully allow some of the people who do work in Peosta to afford to live here,” Pfab said.
Both are needs and priorities identified in the comprehensive and parks and trails plans approved by the Peosta City Council earlier this year.
Pfab said that he has seen considerable growth in Peosta in recent years, noting recent developments like Darkbird Taphouse and Jumble Coffee.
“These types of things are going to allow people to stay in town and socialize here,” Pfab said.