A reform-minded governor’s policies triggered raids on taverns housing illegal gambling devices in Jo Daviess County 70 years ago this week.
Adlai Stevenson had promised to stem corruption and illegal gambling in Illinois during his successful 1948 gubernatorial campaign. Stevenson took his first steps in 1949, when he approved legislation reforming the Illinois State Police.
After encouraging local officials to crack down on gambling in their own communities, Stevenson stepped up efforts in the spring of 1950, ordering state police to launch statewide raids of establishments housing slot machines and processing unauthorized bets for horse races.
Gaming attitudes had evolved nearly 60 years later, and Illinois lawmakers approved legislation in 2009 allowing video gaming terminals to be placed in businesses and East Dubuque officials subsequently adopted an ordinance governing the uses of the terminals in the city.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the raids in its May 26, 1950, edition.
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE RAID 13 EAST DUBUQUE TAVERNSIllinois State Police swooped down on East Dubuque Friday afternoon in raids that netted an estimated two dozen slot machines and at least two dice tables. Thirteen establishments were raided, with gambling equipment found in each.
More than 100 state policemen were assembled secretly in Springfield Friday and sped to suspected gambling establishments in Iroquois, Grundy and Jo Daviess counties as the state switched its anti-gambling campaign to northern Illinois.
They split into three teams of approximately equal strength and at 1:30 p.m. descended upon suspected establishments at Waseka and Gilman in Iroquois County, Morris in Grundy County and East Dubuque and Galena in Jo Daviess County.
“The attorney general and I regret the necessity of these raids on commercialized gambling,” said Gov. Adlai Stevenson before the caravan left the state capital. “Local government should protect its own integrity. Besides, the taxpayers should not have to pay for law enforcement twice.”
No arrests of persons were made and the instructions to the state police were to make none unless they met with resistance.
Instead, slot machines or records of horse race betting were seized in each establishment visited.
In East Dubuque, more than a dozen uniformed troopers padlocked taverns on Sinsinawa Avenue and then began a methodical investigation of each.
Confiscated equipment was loaded into a police truck. The street was almost deserted when the raids began, but small groups of spectators had gathered at either end of the business district by 3 p.m.
Lt. Ray Kramer of Sterling, Ill., in charge of the raiders, said he was under strict orders not to divulge information. He would not say whether charges would be filed and, if so, where they would be filed.
The raiders apparently allowed customers to leave taverns before locking them.