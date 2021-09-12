LANCASTER, Wis. — Premier Cooperative is planning to renovate and expand its Lancaster Ag Center to build a new dry fertilizer facility.
But Lancaster isn’t the only community in southwest Wisconsin that will see renovation of its Premier Cooperative agricultural facilities. According to Premier Cooperative Chief Executive Officer Matt Severson, officials have found land available for purchase just south of Cuba City that will be the future home to a combined modern facility that will serve staff and members in the area.
Severson said Premier also has been able to work out an agreement to buy the agronomy and grain facility from Innovative Ag in Hazel Green.
“The addition of this facility will help bring immediate relief to the area with expanded storage and service capabilities, while also helping to bridge the gap until the completion of the new Premier agronomy center south of Cuba City,” Severson said.
Premier Cooperative is also planning a large expansion project to its Mineral Point feed manufacturing facility. Severson said the first phase of the project has been to expand capabilities at the plant to receive outside ingredients while also receiving corn from the attached grain plant. He says it will increase the speed and improve the quality of the grain and other raw materials delivered into feed production at the facility.
Future phases of the expansion project at Mineral Point for Premier include expanded warehousing and dedicated calf-feed manufacturing capabilities.
Premier Cooperative is based in Mount Horeb and has ag facilities and convenience stores throughout south central and southwest Wisconsin.