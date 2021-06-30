A Dubuque drug dealer was sentenced this week to about one year in federal prison.
Jonathan M. Duffey, 42, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to one year and one day in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
He must serve six years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to a U.S. Attorney’s Office press release, Duffey admitted to selling heroin and fentanyl in the Dubuque area in early 2020.
On Feb. 6, 2020, he was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by police.
“During the traffic stop, Duffey swallowed three or four baggies of heroin that also contained fentanyl,” the release states.
The next day, Dubuque police and the Dubuque Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Duffey’s residence in the 1900 block of White Street. They found digital scales, vials of naloxone, drug packaging and about 5 grams of a substance that tested positive for heroin and fentanyl. Duffey’s residence was within 1,000 feet of Orange and Madison parks.