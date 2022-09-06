Jamison Noel carefully unfurled an American flag, preparing his semi-tractor trailer for its part in the day’s festivities.
“I’ve done it in the past — I’ve helped other floats,” Noel said of Dubuque’s Labor Day Parade.
Noel’s JP Trucking semi was among 47 entries in the annual parade, held Monday morning in downtown Dubuque.
“I asked my kids if they wanted to watch the parade or ride,” Noel said.
The two boys, ages 5 and 3, wanted to ride, and their decision prompted Noel to participate in the parade.
Noel said that the day represents recognition for hard work.
“We work hard, and I spend a lot of time away from the boys, so it’s fun to be able to do this,” he said.
Noel’s truck joined other parade entrants, including marching bands, vintage cars with local officials, and vehicles carrying electrical, steel and other workers, as well as truck drivers, carpenters and other union members.
Ron Koppes served as the parade’s grand marshal and said the variety of entries represented solidarity among local workers.
“It just shows that working people are always trying to promote each other and it’s a good thing for the city to see,” Koppes said.
Koppes, 76, was inducted into the Dubuque Area Labor Hall of Fame in 2015, a year after he retired. Koppes served as labor liaison with the local United Way for 30 years. Earlier in his career, he had helped organize the shop where he worked — a company called Eska — in 1970 as a member of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 1238.
“Labor has done a good job in Dubuque,” Koppes said.
Koppes helped create Dubuque Area Labor Harvest, a volunteer-run food pantry founded and led by current and former union members.
“We formed it in 1988, and it became a nonprofit in 1989,” he said. “It’s still going strong — we put out tons of food.”
The organization gives away boxes of groceries to families in need every second Saturday of the month and serves hot breakfast other Saturdays of the month.
“It seems like the need just keeps going up,” Koppes said.
Local Labor Day parade organizers resumed holding a traditional picnic as part of Monday’s slate of activities.
“We used to do the picnic every year, but we didn’t do it the past couple of years because of COVID,” said Tom Townsend, treasurer for the Dubuque Area Labor Harvest, business manager for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 704 and a parade organizer. “It’s a casual, laid-back event.”
As parade entries lined up in the vicinity of Jackson Park, Townsend reflected on local labor conditions during the past year.
“We’re encouraged with how busy it is,” he said. “Obviously, everyone is a little concerned with inflation, but on the other hand, there’s a lot of work and not enough workers — that’s a good problem for us.”
Townsend said he also is encouraged by efforts nationally to unionize service businesses and online retailers.
“Any time a bunch of people can get together and improve their working conditions, it’s a good thing,” he said. “There’s no limit to what people can do when they work together.”
