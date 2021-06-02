CUBA CITY, Wis. – Authorities say an Iowa man was injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday in Grant County.
Peter B.A. Mulac, 34, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Mulac was operating a motorcycle south on Shoestring Road in Jamestown Township at approximately 2:54 p.m., when he lost control attempting to negotiate a curve. Mulac was ejected from the motorcycle and was found in the middle of the road.
Authorities are investigating the crash.