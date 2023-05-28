March sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Nersius A. Artisani, 50; assault causing injury; Aug. 21, 2021; 90-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Nersius A. Artisani, 50; assault causing injury; Dec. 1, 2021; 90-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Jessy D. Brimeyer, 39; Dec. 12; sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense; five-year prison sentence and $1,025 fine.
- John R. Greene, 54; assault causing injury; Feb. 8; 365-day jail sentence with 305 days suspended, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Adam N. Marshall, 36; sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense; July 24; five-year prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Alicia R. Pollock, 27; July 7, 2020, and Feb. 22, 2023; child endangerment (two counts) and violation of probation; two-year prison sentence, $1,250 fine.
- Joseph C. Rivera, 43; first-degree theft; March 16, 2021; 10-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Natalie R. Tona, 33; possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 30; 122-day jail sentence with 120 days suspended, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Asa D. Campell, 23; domestic assault; Jan. 26; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, two years of probation, $855 fine and batterer program.
- Andrew P. Freiburger, 29; child endangerment and domestic assault causing injury; Oct. 14; two-year suspended prison sentence, one to two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Mike A. Gardner, 31; domestic assault with injury; Sept. 11; 180-day jail sentence with 178 days suspended, two years of probation, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Timothy E. Gremmel, 31; possession of a controlled substance-third offense; Dec. 22; five-year prison sentence and $1,025 fine.
- Adam N. Marshall, 36; third-degree criminal mischief; Sept. 10; 30-day jail sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Timothy P. McCarthy, 49; second-degree theft; Dec. 22; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, two to five years of probation, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Dustin R. McGonigle, 23; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Jan. 27; five-year prison sentence, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Sydney D. McNeil, 29; domestic assault impeding airflow; May 28; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Sairah E. Ruh, 20; assault; Feb. 12; $105 fine.
- Andrew A. Rycraw, 40; domestic assault-second offense; Aug. 20; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, two years of probation, $855 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Leo F. Simon, 68; third-degree theft; March 20, 2021; deferred judgment, civil penalty and two years of probation.
- Christine Y. Smith, 34; third-degree criminal mischief; Dec. 4; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and community service.
- Corey W. Stanton, 51; assault; May 9, 2022; $500 fine.
- Onesty M.R. Tatum, 21; third-degree burglary; April 11, 2021; five-year suspended prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine, DNA requirement and two to five years of probation.
- Zachary J. Thill, 21; third-degree burglary-motor vehicle, second or subsequent offense; Jan. 27; five-year prison sentence, $1,250 suspended fine and one year of probation.
- Shonda K. Welcher, 48; assault; Nov. 3, 2021; deferred judgment and one year of probation.
- Elizabeth M. Willems, 26; domestic assault with display or use of a weapon and child endangerment; Dec. 18; deferred judgment, two years of probation, DNA requirement, suspended civil penalty and batterer program.