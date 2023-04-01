Dubuque Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a December shots fired incident in downtown Dubuque.
Jermaine F. Wade Jr., 33, of 408 W. Fifth St., was arrested at 1:53 a.m. Saturday near the 100 block of Main Street on charges of going armed with intent and reckless use of a firearm resulting in property damage.
Court documents allege Wade shot a gun in the 500 block of Locust Street on Dec. 15 following a physical altercation with Xavier T. Deleon, 27, of Dubuque. Wade allegedly fired the weapon as Deleon ran away, striking a nearby residence and causing $500 in property damage.
Police later responded to the incident and were given the license plate of the car involved, which was registered to Wade.
Security footage shows Wade driving the vehicle earlier that day, according to court documents, and the footage shows him wearing clothing similar to the clothes described by witnesses of the incident, leading police to identify Wade as the person who fired the gun.
Deleon later told police he had met with Wade to purchase marijuana after a friend connected him over Snapchat to a username police say matches with Wade’s other social media accounts.
In court documents, Deleon said he was picked up and the driver police have identified as Wade then said Deleon needed to pay before he stopped the car. Deleon said the driver then pointed a gun at him and an altercation broke out that eventually went from the vehicle to the street, leading to the eventual shots fired incident.